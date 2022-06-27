Google hit with antitrust complaint by Danish job search rival

BRUSSELS, June 27 (Reuters) - Google was hit with an
antitrust complaint on Monday after Danish online job-search
rival Jobindex took its grievance to European Union regulators,
alleging the Alphabet-owned business had unfairly
favoured its own job search service.
The complaint could reinvigorate EU antitrust chief
Margrethe Vestager's scrutiny of the service, Google for Jobs.
Vestager said three years ago she was looking into the issue,
but has yet to take any action.
The European Commission said it would assess the complaint
according to the standard procedures. Jobindex's action comes
four years after German media group Axel Springer's
jobs portal Stepstone filed a similar complaint against Google.
Google, which has been fined more than 8 billion euros ($8.4
billion) by Vestager in recent years for various
anti-competitive practices, says it partners with job providers
to direct people to websites with job listings relevant to them.
"Any jobs provider, big or small, is able to take part and
companies are seeing increased traffic and job matches as a
result of this feature," a Google spokesperson said.
Launched in Europe in 2018, Google for Jobs triggered
criticism from 23 online job-search websites in 2019. They said
they had lost market share after the online search giant had
allegedly used its market power to push its new service.
Google's service links to postings aggregated from many
employers, allowing candidates to filter, save and get alerts
about openings, though they must go elsewhere to apply. Google
places a large widget for the tool at the top of results for
ordinary web searches.
Jobindex, one of the 23 critics three years ago, said Google
had skewed what had been a highly competitive Danish market
towards itself via anticompetitive means.
Founder and CEO Kaare Danielsen said Jobindex had built up
the largest jobs database in Denmark by the time Google for Jobs
entered the local market last year.
"Nevertheless, in the short time following the introduction
of Google for Jobs in Denmark, Jobindex lost 20% of search
traffic to Google's inferior service," Danielsen told Reuters.
"By putting its own inferior service at the top of results
pages, Google in effect hides some of the most relevant job
offerings from job seekers. Recruiters in turn may no longer
reach all job seekers, unless they use Google's job service," he
said.
"This does not just stifle competition amongst recruitment
services but directly impairs labour markets, which are central
to any economy," Danielsen said, urging the Commission to order
Google to stop the alleged anti-competitive practices, fine the
company and impose periodic payments to ensure compliance.
Jobindex said it had seen examples of free-riding, with some
of its own job ads copied without its permission and marketed
through Google for Jobs on behalf of Jobindex's business
partners. It also cited privacy risks to job applicants and its
clients.
