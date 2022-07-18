Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Alphabet Inc.
  News
  Summary
    GOOGL   US02079K3059

ALPHABET INC.

(GOOGL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  08:08 2022-07-18 am EDT
113.47 USD   +1.51%
06:30aSOCIAL BUZZ : Wallstreetbets Stocks Up Premarket; Tesla, Archaea Energy Poised to Rise
MT
06:24aIndonesia urges tech platforms to sign up to new licensing rules or risk being blocked
RE
07/18ALPHABET INC. : SPLIT: 20 of 1
FA
Summary 
Summary

Google is fined $390 mln in Russia for not deleting banned content - Interfax

07/18/2022 | 07:53am EDT
* This content was produced in Russia, where the law restricts coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine.

MOSCOW, July 18 (Reuters) - Alphabet's Google was fined 21.8 billion roubles ($387 million) by a Russian court for a repeated failure to remove content that Moscow deems illegal, the Interfax news agency reported on Monday.

It was the second fine based on a percentage of Google's turnover in Russia after a penalty worth more than more than 7 billion roubles late last year.

Google did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment. (Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Kevin Liffey)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. 1.28% 111.7775 Delayed Quote.-22.83%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 1.35% 56.25 Delayed Quote.-24.94%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 296 B - -
Net income 2022 73 294 M - -
Net cash 2022 142 B - -
P/E ratio 2022 20,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 73 916 M 73 916 M -
EV / Sales 2022 -0,23x
EV / Sales 2023 -0,26x
Nbr of Employees 163 906
Free-Float 89,7%
