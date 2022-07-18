Google is fined $390 mln in Russia for not deleting banned content - Interfax

* This content was produced in Russia, where the law
restricts
coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine.
MOSCOW, July 18 (Reuters) - Alphabet's Google was
fined 21.8 billion roubles ($387 million) by a Russian court for
a repeated failure to remove content that Moscow deems illegal,
the Interfax news agency reported on Monday.
It was the second fine based on a percentage of Google's
turnover in Russia after a penalty worth more than more than 7
billion roubles late last year.
Google did not immediately respond to an emailed request for
comment.
(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Kevin Liffey)