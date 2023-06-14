Google launches AI-powered advertiser features in push for automation

June 14 (Reuters) - Alphabet's Google said on Wednesday
it is launching two new artificial intelligence-powered features
for advertisers that will automatically find the best ad
placements for brands across the tech company's services.
AI has dominated the tech industry in recent months as
Google and other companies have developed novel chatbots that
can respond to users in open-ended conversations. AI is also
being increasingly deployed to serve advertisers, who contribute
to the companies' revenue.
While Google has previously introduced AI tools for
advertisers, it is now using the technology to help brands
achieve more specific goals for their ads.
One of the new features called Demand Gen will use AI to
place an advertiser's photo and video ads across several
products such as Gmail, the YouTube feed and Shorts, which is
YouTube's competitor to popular short-form video app TikTok.
AI will remove the need for advertisers to think about where
they should place their ads, and the technology will focus on
finding placements that are "shiny, visual and immersive," said
Vidhya Srinivasan, Google vice president and general manager of
advertising.
The second new feature will use AI to find the best ad
placements with the goal of maximizing views of a brand's video
ads, Google said.
Early testing shows that brands received on average 40% more
video views with the new tool, Srinivasan said.
By using AI to remove some of the "grunt work" for
advertisers, brands will be able to focus more on their
marketing strategy and storytelling, she added.
