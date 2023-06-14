Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Alphabet Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GOOGL   US02079K3059

ALPHABET INC.

(GOOGL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  07:59:25 2023-06-13 pm EDT
123.90 USD   +0.06%
RE
06/13Tech Up After Inflation Data -- Tech Roundup
DJ
06/13Arm in talks with big clients about investing in IPO -sources
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Google launches AI-powered advertiser features in push for automation

06/14/2023 | 12:20am EDT
Illustration shows Google logo and AI Artificial Intelligence words

June 14 (Reuters) - Alphabet's Google said on Wednesday it is launching two new artificial intelligence-powered features for advertisers that will automatically find the best ad placements for brands across the tech company's services.

AI has dominated the tech industry in recent months as Google and other companies have developed novel chatbots that can respond to users in open-ended conversations. AI is also being increasingly deployed to serve advertisers, who contribute to the companies' revenue.

While Google has previously introduced AI tools for advertisers, it is now using the technology to help brands achieve more specific goals for their ads.

One of the new features called Demand Gen will use AI to place an advertiser's photo and video ads across several products such as Gmail, the YouTube feed and Shorts, which is YouTube's competitor to popular short-form video app TikTok.

AI will remove the need for advertisers to think about where they should place their ads, and the technology will focus on finding placements that are "shiny, visual and immersive," said Vidhya Srinivasan, Google vice president and general manager of advertising.

The second new feature will use AI to find the best ad placements with the goal of maximizing views of a brand's video ads, Google said.

Early testing shows that brands received on average 40% more video views with the new tool, Srinivasan said.

By using AI to remove some of the "grunt work" for advertisers, brands will be able to focus more on their marketing strategy and storytelling, she added. (Reporting by Sheila Dang in Dallas; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)


© Reuters 2023
Analyst Recommendations on ALPHABET INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 300 B - -
Net income 2023 67 594 M - -
Net cash 2023 123 B - -
P/E ratio 2023 23,2x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 1 576 B 1 576 B -
EV / Sales 2023 4,85x
EV / Sales 2024 4,34x
Nbr of Employees 190 711
Free-Float 89,4%
Chart ALPHABET INC.
Duration : Period :
Alphabet Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALPHABET INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 50
Last Close Price 123,83 $
Average target price 131,43 $
Spread / Average Target 6,14%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sundar Pichai Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ruth M. Porat Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
John LeRoy Hennessy Chairman
L. John Doerr Independent Director
Ann Mather Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALPHABET INC.40.17%1 574 028
META PLATFORMS, INC.125.24%694 629
VISA, INC.7.53%463 455
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED1.32%409 648
MASTERCARD, INC.6.80%355 655
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED-2.53%220 016
