Jan 16 (Reuters) - Alphabet-owned Google is laying off hundreds of employees in its advertising sales team, Business Insider report on Tuesday, citing an internal memo. (Reporting by Zaheer Kachwala in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)
Alphabet Inc.
Equities
GOOGL
US02079K3059
Internet Services
|
Real-time Estimate
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|143.36 USD
|+0.50%
|+1.45%
|+2.36%
|04:44pm
|RE
|04:38pm
|RE
EPS Revisions
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|+2.48%
|1795 B $
|-12.00%
|38 142 M $
|+2.46%
|26 163 M $
|-3.94%
|24 957 M $
|-.--%
|6 846 M $
|+1.93%
|300 M $
|-1.83%
|107 M $
|-0.73%
|81 M $
