Google makes $100,000 worth of tech training free to every U.S. business
RE
10:40aEU Mulling Requiring Tech Companies to Contribute to Maintain Europe's Network
MT
09:47aEU's Vestager assessing if tech giants should share telecoms network costs
RE
Google makes $100,000 worth of tech training free to every U.S. business

05/02/2022 | 12:33pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A person in a mask walks by the New York Google offices in New York City

OAKLAND, Calif. (Reuters) - Alphabet Inc's Google will provide any U.S. business over $100,000 worth of online courses in data analytics, design and other tech skills for their workers free of charge, the search company said on Monday.

The offer marks a big expansion of Google's Career Certificates, a program the company launched in 2018 to help people globally boost their resumes by learning new tools at their own pace.

Over 70,000 people in the United States and 205,000 globally have earned at least one certificate, and 75% receive a benefit such as a new job or higher pay within six months, according to Google.

The courses, designed by Google and sold through online education service Coursera Inc, each typically cost students about $39 a month and take three to six months to finish. Google will now cover costs for up to 500 workers at any U.S. business, and it valued the grants at $100,000 because people usually take up to six months to finish.

Lisa Gevelber, founder of Grow with Google https://grow.google/certificatesforbusiness, the company unit overseeing certificates, said course completion rates are higher when people pay out of pocket but that the new offer was still worthwhile if it could help some businesses gain digital savvy.

Certificates also are available in IT support, project management, e-commerce and digital marketing. They cover popular software in each of the fields, including Google advertising services.

(Reporting by Paresh Dave; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

By Paresh Dave


© Reuters 2022
