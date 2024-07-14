July 14 (Reuters) - Google parent Alphabet is in advanced talks to acquire cybersecurity startup Wiz for roughly $23 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday, citing people familiar with the matter. (Reporting by Urvi Dugar in Bengaluru; Editing by Will Dunham)
