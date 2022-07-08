Log in
    GOOGL   US02079K3059

ALPHABET INC.

(GOOGL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:23 2022-07-08 pm EDT
2373.68 USD   -0.08%
Google offers concessions to avoid U.S. antitrust lawsuit - WSJ

07/08/2022 | 01:10pm EDT
(Reuters) - Alphabet Inc's Google has offered concessions to avoid a potential U.S. antitrust lawsuit against its advertising technology business, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Google has proposed spinning off parts of its business that auctions and places ads on websites and apps into a separate company under Alphabet that could be valued at tens of billions of dollars, the report added.

Alphabet in a statement to Reuters said that it was engaging with regulators to address their concerns, adding that it has no plans to sell or exit the ad-tech business.

"We're deeply committed to providing value to a wide array of publisher and advertiser partners in a highly competitive sector," the Google-parent said.

The U.S. Department for Justice sued Google in October 2020, accusing the company of illegally using its market muscle to hobble rivals, in the biggest challenge to the power and influence of Big Tech in decades.

Britain's competition regulator in May launched its second probe into the advertising practices of Google, saying the search giant could be distorting competition and may have illegally favored its own services.

Google also faces a probe from regulators in Europe that in June last year opened an investigation into whether its digital advertising business gives the Alphabet unit an unfair advantage over rivals and advertisers.

(Reporting by Akash Sriram and Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru and Diane Bartz; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)


© Reuters 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 297 B - -
Net income 2022 73 649 M - -
Net cash 2022 145 B - -
P/E ratio 2022 21,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 568 B 1 568 B -
EV / Sales 2022 4,79x
EV / Sales 2023 4,09x
Nbr of Employees 163 906
Free-Float 89,7%
Chart ALPHABET INC.
Duration : Period :
Alphabet Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALPHABET INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 51
Last Close Price 2 375,66 $
Average target price 3 157,65 $
Spread / Average Target 32,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sundar Pichai Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ruth M. Porat Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
John LeRoy Hennessy Chairman
John L Doerr Independent Director
Ann Mather Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALPHABET INC.-18.00%1 567 650
BAIDU, INC.3.97%53 452
NAVER CORPORATION-35.27%28 195
Z HOLDINGS CORPORATION-34.97%23 928
YANDEX N.V.-68.69%6 798
LASTMINUTE.COM N.V.-23.01%339