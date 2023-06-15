By Jeffrey Dastin and Anna Tong
SAN FRANCISCO, June 15 (Reuters) - Alphabet Inc
is cautioning employees about how they use chatbots,
including its own Bard, at the same time as it markets the
program around the world, four people familiar with the matter
told Reuters.
The Google parent has advised employees not to enter its
confidential materials into AI chatbots, the people said and the
company confirmed, citing long-standing policy on safeguarding
information.
The chatbots, among them Bard and ChatGPT, are
human-sounding programs that use so-called generative artificial
intelligence to hold conversations with users and answer myriad
prompts. Human reviewers may read the chats, and researchers
found that similar AI could reproduce the data it absorbed
during training, creating a leak risk.
Alphabet also alerted its engineers to avoid direct use of
computer code that chatbots can generate, some of the people
said.
Asked for comment, the company said Bard can make undesired
code suggestions, but it helps programmers nonetheless. Google
also said it aimed to be transparent about the limitations of
its technology.
The concerns show how Google wishes to avoid business harm
from software it launched in competition with ChatGPT. At stake
in Google’s race against ChatGPT’s backers OpenAI and Microsoft
Corp are billions of dollars of investment and still
untold advertising and cloud revenue from new AI programs.
Google’s caution also reflects what’s becoming a security
standard for corporations, namely to warn personnel about using
publicly-available chat programs.
A growing number of businesses around the world have set up
guardrails on AI chatbots, among them Samsung ,
Amazon.com and Deutsche Bank , the companies
told Reuters. Apple , which did not return requests for
comment, reportedly has as well.
Some 43% of professionals were using ChatGPT or other AI
tools as of January, often without telling their bosses,
according to a survey of nearly 12,000 respondents including
from top U.S.-based companies, done by the networking site
Fishbowl.
By February, Google told staff testing Bard before its
launch not to give it internal information,
Insider reported
. Now Google is rolling out Bard to more than 180 countries
and in 40 languages as a springboard for creativity, and its
warnings extend to its code suggestions.
Google told Reuters it has had detailed conversations with
Ireland's Data Protection Commission and is addressing
regulators' questions, after a Politico report Tuesday that the
company was postponing Bard's EU launch this week pending more
information about the chatbot's impact on privacy.
WORRIES ABOUT SENSITIVE INFORMATION
Such technology can draft emails, documents, even software
itself, promising to vastly speed up tasks. Included in this
content, however, can be misinformation, sensitive data or even
copyrighted passages from a “Harry Potter” novel.
A Google privacy notice updated on June 1 also states:
"Don’t include confidential or sensitive information in your
Bard conversations."
Some companies have developed software to address such
concerns. For instance, Cloudflare , which defends
websites against cyberattacks and offers other cloud services,
is marketing a capability for businesses to tag and restrict
some data from flowing externally.
Google and Microsoft also are offering conversational tools
to business customers that will come with a higher price tag but
refrain from absorbing data into public AI models. The default
setting in Bard and ChatGPT is to save users' conversation
history, which users can opt to delete.
It "makes sense" that companies would not want their staff
to use public chatbots for work, said Yusuf Mehdi, Microsoft's
consumer chief marketing officer.
"Companies are taking a duly conservative standpoint," said
Mehdi, explaining how Microsoft's free Bing chatbot compares
with its enterprise software. "There, our policies are much more
strict."
Microsoft declined to comment on whether it has a blanket
ban on staff entering confidential information into public AI
programs, including its own, though a different executive there
told Reuters he personally restricted his use.
Matthew Prince, CEO of Cloudflare, said that typing
confidential matters into chatbots was like "turning a bunch of
PhD students loose in all of your private records."
(Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin and Anna Tong in San Francisco
Editing by Kenneth Li and Nick Zieminski)