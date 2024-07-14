July 14 (Reuters) - Google parent Alphabet is in advanced talks to acquire cybersecurity startup Wiz for roughly $23 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday, citing people familiar with the matter.

A deal could come together soon, assuming the talks don't fall apart, the report added.

Google and Wiz did not immediately respond to a Reuters' request for comment.

The U.S.-Israeli startup raised $1 billion in a private funding round in May, which values the four-year-old cloud cybersecurity company at $12 billion.

(Reporting by Urvi Dugar in Bengaluru; Editing by Will Dunham and Lisa Shumaker)