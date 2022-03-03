Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Alphabet Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GOOGL   US02079K3059

ALPHABET INC.

(GOOGL)
03/22 04:23:13 pm
2691.43 USD   +0.38%
01:30aGoogle reaches new deal with French newspapers on licensing rights
RE
03/02PayPal stops accepting new users in Russia
RE
03/02Tech Up After Powell Comments -- Tech Roundup
DJ
Google reaches new deal with French newspapers on licensing rights

03/03/2022 | 01:30am EST
The facade of a Google office is seen in New York City

PARIS (Reuters) - A trade association including close to 300 French newspapers and Google have reached a new agreement regarding the issue of content publishing rights, both parties said on Thursday.

The deal meant that negotiations, which started in September on what to pay papers for using their content in Google search results, were successful, said a joint statement.

Google and the French publishers' lobby in January said they had agreed to a copyright framework for the U.S. tech giant to pay news publishers for content online, in a first for Europe, paving the way for individual licensing agreements.

The latest agreement "sets out the principles under which Google will negotiate individual license agreements and terms of remuneration with Alliance members", the statement said.

(Reporting by Tassilo Hummel; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)


© Reuters 2022
Analyst Recommendations on ALPHABET INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 303 B - -
Net income 2022 77 323 M - -
Net cash 2022 130 B - -
P/E ratio 2022 23,2x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 780 B 1 780 B -
EV / Sales 2022 5,44x
EV / Sales 2023 4,53x
Nbr of Employees 156 500
Free-Float 89,7%
Chart ALPHABET INC.
Duration : Period :
Alphabet Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALPHABET INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 48
Last Close Price 2 691,43 $
Average target price 3 495,88 $
Spread / Average Target 29,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sundar Pichai Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ruth M. Porat Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
John LeRoy Hennessy Chairman
John L Doerr Independent Director
Ann Mather Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALPHABET INC.-7.10%1 780 094
BAIDU, INC.7.92%55 888
NAVER CORPORATION-16.25%39 212
Z HOLDINGS CORPORATION-16.33%36 417
YANDEX N.V.-68.69%6 794
LASTMINUTE.COM N.V.-3.60%471