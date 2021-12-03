Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Alphabet Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GOOGL   US02079K3059

ALPHABET INC.

(GOOGL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Google real estate executive says 5% more workers coming in to office each week

12/03/2021 | 05:24pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A sign is pictured outside a Google office near the company's headquarters in Mountain View, California

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - Alphabet Inc's Google has seen an increasing number of employees coming in to its offices each week, particularly younger workers, the company's real estate chief said during an interview at the Reuters Next conference on Friday.

On Thursday, Google indefinitely pushed back the mandated return date for employees due to concerns about the Omicron variant. The company had previously said its 150,000 global employees could be required to come in to the office as soon as Jan. 10.

Nevertheless, David Radcliffe, Google's vice president for real estate and workplace services, said many Googlers are returning of their own volition. About 40% of its U.S. employees on average came in to the office daily in recent weeks, up from 20-25% three months ago, he said. Globally, 5% more employees are returning to offices week after week, he added.

"People are actually showing voluntarily that they want to be back in the office," Radcliffe said. "We're moving in the right direction."

Younger employees and those who joined Google more recently have been coming in at higher rates, seeking opportunities to learn from colleagues, Radcliffe added.

Google expects workers in the office at least three days a week once it mandates a new return date.

Based on feedback from those already back, it is redesigning floor plans to increase private, quiet spaces for distraction-free individual work and adding conferencing and other collaboration areas in open spaces both indoors and outdoors.

Real estate and human resources experts have considered Google a trailblazer for the past 20 years in sustainable office design and variety of workplace perks, including free meals, massages and gyms.

To extend those sustainability and wellness benefits to remote work, Google has encouraged employees to buy carbon offsets and non-toxic furniture for their home offices. It also has provided free cooking classes and discounts to fitness studios near workers' homes.

"It was amazing how many employees had really never cooked themselves," Radcliffe said.

(Reporting by Paresh Dave in Oakland, Calif., and Julia Love in San Francisco; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall and Matthew Lewis)

By Paresh Dave and Julia Love


© Reuters 2021
All news about ALPHABET INC.
05:24pGoogle real estate executive says 5% more workers coming in to office each week
RE
04:00pWall St ends lower on Omicron worries, Fed taper angst
RE
01:42pREUTERS NEXT-Waymo has tens of thousands people on San Francisco robotaxi waitlist, co-..
RE
01:12pREUTERS NEXT-Waymo has tens of thousands people on San Francisco robotaxi waitlist, co-..
RE
01:07pNasdaq dives over 2% as tech stocks slide at end of volatile week
RE
10:01aTigress Financial Lifts Alphabet's Price Target to $3,540 From $3,185; Strong Buy Ratin..
MT
06:40aGoogle Postpones Plan for Staffers' Return to Office
MT
06:13aNORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Oil Rises, Stock -2-
DJ
06:13aNORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Oil Rises, Stock Futures Waver as Markets Cap Volatile W..
DJ
05:34aRussian Watchdog Files Court Cases Seeking Fines For Google, Meta
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ALPHABET INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 254 B - -
Net income 2021 73 048 M - -
Net cash 2021 143 B - -
P/E ratio 2021 26,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 903 B 1 903 B -
EV / Sales 2021 6,93x
EV / Sales 2022 5,82x
Nbr of Employees 150 028
Free-Float 93,1%
Chart ALPHABET INC.
Duration : Period :
Alphabet Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALPHABET INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 48
Last Close Price 2 859,32 $
Average target price 3 351,59 $
Spread / Average Target 17,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sundar Pichai Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ruth M. Porat Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
John LeRoy Hennessy Chairman
John L Doerr Independent Director
Ann Mather Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALPHABET INC.63.14%1 903 064
BAIDU, INC.-31.11%51 847
NAVER CORPORATION37.44%50 584
Z HOLDINGS CORPORATION22.07%49 520
YANDEX N.V.2.13%25 471
SOGOU INC.9.82%3 471