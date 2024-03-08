plagued for months by inoperable, spotty Wi-Fi
With some having to make do by
using their phones as hotspots
Google has touted the myriad innovations in the building,
the first wholly designed and built by the web giant
The company has moved workers in to focus on
its highest-priority project: generative artificial intelligence
One AI engineer assigned to the building said
the wonky Wi-Fi has been no help as the
company pushes a three day per week return-to-office mandate
Managers have encouraged workers to stroll outside
or sit at the adjoining cafe for a stronger signal
Google has not publicly disclosed the reasons for
the Wi-Fi problems, but workers say the
600,000-square-foot building's swooping, wave-like rooftop
swallows broadband like the Bermuda Triangle