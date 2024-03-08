STORY: Six sources say Google's 'Bay View' building has been

plagued for months by inoperable, spotty Wi-Fi

With some having to make do by

using their phones as hotspots

Google has touted the myriad innovations in the building,

the first wholly designed and built by the web giant

The company has moved workers in to focus on

its highest-priority project: generative artificial intelligence

One AI engineer assigned to the building said

the wonky Wi-Fi has been no help as the

company pushes a three day per week return-to-office mandate

Managers have encouraged workers to stroll outside

or sit at the adjoining cafe for a stronger signal

Google has not publicly disclosed the reasons for

the Wi-Fi problems, but workers say the

600,000-square-foot building's swooping, wave-like rooftop

swallows broadband like the Bermuda Triangle