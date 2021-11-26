Log in
    GOOGL   US02079K3059

ALPHABET INC.

(GOOGL)
Google's Revised Privacy Proposals Address Competition Concerns, UK Regulator Says

11/26/2021 | 02:27am EST
By Jaime Llinares Taboada

The U.K. competition watchdog said Friday that it has secured improved commitments from Alphabet Inc.'s Google on proposals to remove third-party cookies and other functions from its Chrome browser.

The Competition and Markets Authority said Google's revised privacy proposals address its competition concerns, and the regulator is now consulting on these modifications.

The CMA has been investigating Google's Privacy Sandbox proposals since the start of the year due to concerns that they could impede competition in digital advertising markets, causing advertising spending to become even more concentrated on Google.

"If accepted, the commitments we have obtained from Google become legally binding, promoting competition in digital markets, helping to protect the ability of online publishers to raise money through advertising and safeguarding users' privacy," CMA Chief Executive Andrea Coscelli said.

Write to Jaime Llinares Taboada at jaime.llinares@wsj.com; @JaimeLlinaresT

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-26-21 0227ET

