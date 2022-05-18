Log in
    GOOGL   US02079K3059

ALPHABET INC.

(GOOGL)
05/18
2310.13 USD   -0.83%
Google's Russian subsidiary files for bankruptcy -document
RE
06:44aGoogle's Russian subsidiary files for bankruptcy -document
RE
04:41aANALYSIS : Zombie unicorns - Indian startups go from feast to famine
RE
Google's Russian subsidiary files for bankruptcy -document

05/18/2022
May 18 (Reuters) - The Russian subsidiary of Alphabet Inc's Google has filed for insolvency, according to a message posted on Russia's official registry Fedresurs on Wednesday.

The subsidiary was "submitting a notice of the intention to declare itself insolvent (bankrupt)", the note said.

"Since March 22, 2022, it foresees its own bankruptcy and inability to fulfil its monetary obligations, demands to pay severance payments and (or) the remuneration of staff working or previously working under an employment contract, and (or) the obligation to make mandatory payments within the prescribed period," the note said.

Google did not immediately respond to a request for comment. David Sneddon, who the document named as the subsidiary's general director, could not immediately be reached. (Reporting by Reuters;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)


© Reuters 2022
