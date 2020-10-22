Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Alphabet Inc.    GOOGL

ALPHABET INC.

(GOOGL)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 10/21 04:00:00 pm
1585.99 USD   +2.25%
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
04:57aALPHABET A : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Buy rating
MD
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Google's antitrust legal woes far from over if Biden wins

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/22/2020 | 06:20am EDT
FILE PHOTO: An employee answers phone calls at the switchboard of the Google office in Zurich

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department's nascent antitrust case against Google will get the attention it needs to succeed if Democrat Joe Biden wins the U.S. presidency next month, antitrust experts said.

William Kovacic, an antitrust professor at George Washington University Law School, said he expects a Biden Justice Department would do one of two things: support the case all the way as it is, or amend the complaint to add new claims.

"What they will not do is drop this case," Kovacic predicted.

The Justice Department asked a court on Tuesday to find that Alphabet's Google had broken antitrust law to maintain its dominance in search and search advertising. Google has denied wrongdoing.

While the Biden campaign declined comment on the lawsuit, spokesman Bill Russo said a Biden administration would work closely on Big Tech issues with Rep. David Cicilline, whose House panel produced a report https://judiciary.house.gov/uploadedfiles/competition_in_digital_markets.pdf?eType=EmailBlastContent&eId=256d451a-1fcd-450d-b584-33cf7574a7a3 that accused Google of using aggressive business tactics to thwart its search competitors.

Russo added a Biden administration would be committed to doing "far more to ensure that excessive market power anywhere ... is not hurting America's families and workers."

In May, Biden told the Associated Press https://apnews.com/article/d935916d9c512c00d5df87ef0a206d25 that breaking up Big Tech "is something we should take a really hard look at."

Herbert Hovenkamp, who teaches antitrust at the University of Pennsylvania Carey Law School, said he expects the federal lawsuit - which is narrowly focused on Google's dominance in online search and search advertising - would be expanded under Biden, saying: "The prudent thing to do is to bring as many counts as you can bring plausibly."

A case aiming to hold a company to account for several anticompetitive acts would enable prosecutors to ask for a more significant remedy with a bigger impact on Google.

A Biden administration would not need to look far on how to expand its suit. Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser, a veteran of President Barack Obama's Justice Department, heads a bipartisan group of states looking at "the full scope of Google's activity," according to a source familiar with the probe.

This means that Colorado could be looking at other aspects of Google's business, such as allegations that Google uses its popular search function to favor big advertisers and its products, like YouTube.

Weiser and other state attorneys general lauded Tuesday the "good working relationship with the DOJ on these serious issues" and said their probe would end "in coming weeks."

"If we decide to file a complaint, we would file a motion to consolidate our case with the DOJ's," they said. The group includes Colorado, Iowa, Nebraska, New York, North Carolina, Tennessee and Utah.

To be sure, it's also possible that the Biden team would be willing to consider settling with Google, something that there is no sign that the Trump administration tried to do, but only if they are able to get tough remedies.

"I'm not predicting settlement, but I'm saying that settlement becomes much more possible," said Seth Bloom of Bloom Strategic Counsel.

President Donald Trump and other conservatives have sharply criticized some tech companies for allegedly stifling conservative voices, a concern that Biden's team would not share.

Settlement options might include Google agreeing to non-discrimination in search or ending insistence that Google products like Chrome be pre-installed in Android smartphones in exchange for access to Google's Play Store.

(Reporting by Diane Bartz; editing by Chris Sanders and Edward Tobin)

By Diane Bartz


share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about ALPHABET INC.
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
04:57aALPHABET A : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Buy rating
MD
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
10/21Wall Street banks see rare payday bonanza in India despite pandemic
RE
10/21NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
10/21NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
10/21Google, U.S. Government Each Face Challenges in Court Fight
DJ
10/21NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
10/21NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 173 B - -
Net income 2020 30 896 M - -
Net cash 2020 120 B - -
P/E ratio 2020 35,2x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 081 B 1 081 B -
EV / Sales 2020 5,55x
EV / Sales 2021 4,53x
Nbr of Employees 127 498
Free-Float 90,2%
Chart ALPHABET INC.
Duration : Period :
Alphabet Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALPHABET INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 45
Average target price 1 749,46 $
Last Close Price 1 585,99 $
Spread / Highest target 27,4%
Spread / Average Target 10,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sundar Pichai Chief Executive Officer & Director
John LeRoy Hennessy Chairman
Ruth M. Porat Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Lawrence E. Page Director
Sergey Mikhaylovich Brin Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALPHABET INC.18.41%1 081 175
BAIDU, INC.6.68%45 991
NAVER CORPORATION59.52%38 180
Z HOLDINGS CORPORATION63.99%34 426
YANDEX31.57%20 149
SOGOU INC.94.95%3 438
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group