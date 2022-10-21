Google says India antitrust watchdog's decision a "major setback"
BENGALURU (Reuters) - Alphabet Inc's Google said on Friday the Indian antitrust watchdog's decision to fine the company 13.38 billion Indian rupees ($161.95 million) for anti-competitive practices was "a major setback for Indian consumers and businesses", and that it would review the decision to evaluate next steps.
