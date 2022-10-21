Advanced search
    GOOGL   US02079K3059

ALPHABET INC.

(GOOGL)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  08:32 2022-10-21 am EDT
97.92 USD   -2.05%
08:14aGoogle says India antitrust watchdog's decision a "major setback"
RE
08:09aDeutsche Bank Adjusts Alphabet's Price Target to $130 From $135, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
07:32aJPMorgan Adjusts Alphabet's Price Target to $136 From $140, Reiterates Overweight Rating
MT
Google says India antitrust watchdog's decision a "major setback"

10/21/2022 | 08:14am EDT
BENGALURU (Reuters) - Alphabet Inc's Google said on Friday the Indian antitrust watchdog's decision to fine the company 13.38 billion Indian rupees ($161.95 million) for anti-competitive practices was "a major setback for Indian consumers and businesses", and that it would review the decision to evaluate next steps.

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil and Nivedita Bhattacharjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)


© Reuters 2022
