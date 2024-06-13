Google signs agreement with Thales for cyber-attacks

June 13, 2024 at 04:27 am EDT

Thales has signed an agreement with Google Cloud to strengthen its cyber attack detection and response capabilities.



Thales is developing a global SOC platform, based on Google Cloud's cybersecurity expertise and technologies, such as Google Security Operations, VirusTotal, and Mandiant's cyber intelligence of interest, all powered by generative AI.



This next-generation SOC offers organizations ironclad protection against the most sophisticated cyber threats.



Sunil Potti, Vice President Cloud Security, Google Cloud: ' This major new partnership with Thales confirms the relevance of our cloud security offering, combining our SecOps technology and threat analysis capabilities, all powered by generative AI. Cybersecurity is not an individual sport, and we are delighted to partner with Thales to enable organizations worldwide to better detect, investigate and respond to threats that have become permanent.'



