By Kimberley Kao

Google has committed $2 billion in investments in Malaysia, including building its first data center, a new Google Cloud region and further developing artificial intelligence.

This marks Google's largest planned investment in the Southeast Asian nation, Ruth Porat, chief financial officer of Google's parent, Alphabet, said in a statement Thursday.

The investment includes programs to develop AI literacy among locals, and is expected to generate more than $3.2 billion in contribution to Malaysia's GDP and 26,500 jobs by 2030, Google said.

05-29-24 2258ET