  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Alphabet Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GOOGL   US02079K3059

ALPHABET INC.

(GOOGL)
News 
Summary

Google to buy cybersecurity firm Mandiant for $5.4 billion

03/08/2022 | 06:39am EST
A Google logo is seen outside of the Google Store in New York City

(Reuters) - Alphabet Inc's Google said on Tuesday it would buy cybersecurity firm Mandiant Inc for $5.4 billion in cash as its cloud business skyrockets.

Google's offer of $23 per share is at a premium of about 53% to Mandiant's stock price before a report that said Microsoft Corp was eyeing a deal to buy the company.

A deal could bolster Google's cloud computing business, which generates more than $19 billion annually but has been losing billions of dollars a year, and help it compete with bigger rival Microsoft Corp.

Mandiant focuses on cyber-incident response and cybersecurity testing.

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. -4.19% 2527.57 Delayed Quote.-12.75%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION -3.78% 278.91 Delayed Quote.-17.07%
WISDOMTREE CLOUD COMPUTING UCITS ETF - ACC - USD -2.49% 35.67 Delayed Quote.-29.38%
All news about ALPHABET INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 303 B - -
Net income 2022 77 394 M - -
Net cash 2022 130 B - -
P/E ratio 2022 21,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 671 B 1 671 B -
EV / Sales 2022 5,08x
EV / Sales 2023 4,22x
Nbr of Employees 156 500
Free-Float 89,7%
Consensus
