News
Summary
GOOGL
US02079K3059
ALPHABET INC.
(GOOGL)
Delayed Nasdaq -
04:00 2022-07-01 pm EDT
2174.75
USD
-0.21%
05:58p
Google to delete location history of visits to abortion clinics
05:26p
Google to delete location history of visits to abortion clinics
05:06p
Google Says Will Delete Location History For People Who Go To Abortion Clinics, Domestic Violence Shelters - Blog
Google to delete location history of visits to abortion clinics
07/01/2022 | 05:26pm EDT
(Reuters) - Alphabet Inc's Google said on Friday it would delete location history for people who go to sensitive places such as abortion clinics and domestic violence shelters.
(Reporting by Ananya Mariam Rajesh in Bengaluru)
© Reuters 2022
All news about ALPHABET INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022
298 B
-
-
Net income 2022
73 840 M
-
-
Net cash 2022
145 B
-
-
P/E ratio 2022
19,6x
Yield 2022
-
Capitalization
1 438 B
1 438 B
-
EV / Sales 2022
4,34x
EV / Sales 2023
3,70x
Nbr of Employees
163 906
Free-Float
89,7%
Chart ALPHABET INC.
Technical analysis trends ALPHABET INC.
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Neutral
Bearish
Bearish
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Consensus
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
50
Last Close Price
2 179,26 $
Average target price
3 174,90 $
Spread / Average Target
45,7%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Managers and Directors
Sundar Pichai
Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ruth M. Porat
Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
John LeRoy Hennessy
Chairman
John L Doerr
Independent Director
Ann Mather
Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
ALPHABET INC.
-24.78%
1 437 609
BAIDU, INC.
-0.04%
51 392
NAVER CORPORATION
-37.38%
27 684
Z HOLDINGS CORPORATION
-40.61%
21 858
YANDEX N.V.
-68.69%
6 798
LASTMINUTE.COM N.V.
-21.34%
353
