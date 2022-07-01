Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Alphabet Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GOOGL   US02079K3059

ALPHABET INC.

(GOOGL)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-07-01 pm EDT
2174.75 USD   -0.21%
05:58pGoogle to delete location history of visits to abortion clinics
RE
05:26pGoogle to delete location history of visits to abortion clinics
RE
05:06pGoogle Says Will Delete Location History For People Who Go To Abortion Clinics, Domestic Violence Shelters - Blog
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Google to delete location history of visits to abortion clinics

07/01/2022 | 05:58pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

July 1 (Reuters) - Alphabet Inc's Google will delete location data showing when users visit an abortion clinic, the online search giant said on Friday, following concern that a digital trail could inform law enforcement if an individual terminates a pregnancy illegally.

As state laws limiting abortions set in after the U.S. Supreme Court decided last month that they are no longer guaranteed by the constitution, the technology industry has fretted police could obtain warrants for customers’ search history, geolocation and other information revealing pregnancy plans.

Google on Friday said it will continue to push back against improper or overly broad demands for data by the government, without reference to abortion.

The company said the location history of a Google account is off by default.

Effective in the coming weeks, for those who do use location history, entries showing sensitive places including fertility centers, abortion clinics and addiction treatment facilities will be deleted soon after a visit.

A Google spokesperson did not immediately answer how the company would identify such visits or whether all related data would be wiped from its servers.

Separately, the company on Friday updated its policy to designate U.S. advertisers as providing abortions even if they dispense pills by mail after a virtual consultation, but lack their own facilities. (Reporting by Ananya Mariam Rajesh and Jeffrey Dastin Editing by Marguerita Choy)


© Reuters 2022
All news about ALPHABET INC.
05:58pGoogle to delete location history of visits to abortion clinics
RE
05:26pGoogle to delete location history of visits to abortion clinics
RE
05:06pGoogle Says Will Delete Location History For People Who Go To Abortion Clinics, Domesti..
RE
04:34pS&P 500 Posts 2.2% Weekly Drop as US Stocks Conclude Worst First Half Since 1970; July ..
MT
08:21aAlphabet Agrees to Pay $90 Million in Legal Settlement with App Developers
MT
02:22aIndia's Competition Panel Approves Google-Bharti Airtel Deal
MT
01:03aAnalysis-Some investors bet top growth stocks will thrive in U.S. recession
RE
06/30Google to pay $90 million to settle legal fight with app developers
RE
06/30Vodafone, Google look to extend Wear OS smartwatch battery life
RE
06/30Thales Teams Up With Google to Offer Cloud Computing Services
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ALPHABET INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 298 B - -
Net income 2022 73 840 M - -
Net cash 2022 145 B - -
P/E ratio 2022 19,6x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 438 B 1 438 B -
EV / Sales 2022 4,34x
EV / Sales 2023 3,70x
Nbr of Employees 163 906
Free-Float 89,7%
Chart ALPHABET INC.
Duration : Period :
Alphabet Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALPHABET INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 50
Last Close Price 2 179,26 $
Average target price 3 174,90 $
Spread / Average Target 45,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sundar Pichai Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ruth M. Porat Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
John LeRoy Hennessy Chairman
John L Doerr Independent Director
Ann Mather Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALPHABET INC.-24.78%1 437 609
BAIDU, INC.-0.04%51 392
NAVER CORPORATION-37.38%27 684
Z HOLDINGS CORPORATION-40.61%21 858
YANDEX N.V.-68.69%6 798
LASTMINUTE.COM N.V.-21.34%353