Google to delete location history of visits to abortion clinics

July 1 (Reuters) - Alphabet Inc's Google will
delete location data showing when users visit an abortion
clinic, the online search giant said on Friday, following
concern that a digital trail could inform law enforcement if an
individual terminates a pregnancy illegally.
As state laws limiting abortions set in after the U.S.
Supreme Court decided last month that they are no longer
guaranteed by the constitution, the technology industry has
fretted police could obtain warrants for customers’ search
history, geolocation and other information revealing pregnancy
plans.
Google on Friday said it will continue to push back against
improper or overly broad demands for data by the government,
without reference to abortion.
The company said the location history of a Google account is
off by default.
Effective in the coming weeks, for those who do use location
history, entries showing sensitive places including fertility
centers, abortion clinics and addiction treatment facilities
will be deleted soon after a visit.
A Google spokesperson did not immediately answer how the
company would identify such visits or whether all related data
would be wiped from its servers.
Separately, the company on Friday updated its policy to
designate U.S. advertisers as providing abortions even if they
dispense pills by mail after a virtual consultation, but lack
their own facilities.
