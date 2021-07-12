Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Alphabet Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GOOGL   US02079K3059

ALPHABET INC.

(GOOGL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Google to fight EU antitrust fine at court hearing from Sept. 27 - sources

07/12/2021 | 07:03am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A 3D-printed Google logo is seen in this illustration

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Alphabet unit Google will seek to overturn a record 4.34-billion-euro ($5.15 billion) EU antitrust fine at a five-day hearing in September at Europe's second-highest court, people familiar with the matter said.

The European Commission in its 2018 decision said Google had used its popular Android mobile operating system to thwart rivals, an anti-competitive practice dating from 2011.

Android, used by device makers for free, is found on about 80% of the world's smartphones. The case is the most important of the EU's three cases against Google because of Android's market power. Google has racked up more than 8 billion euros in EU antitrust fines in the last decade.

The hearing will kick off on Sept. 27, the people said. Google did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Luxembourg-based General Court said it could not confirm the hearing as the dates have not been made public for now. The five-day event is longer than average but not unusual.

Google is backed by lobbying groups Application Developers Alliance (ADA) and the Computer & Communications Industry Association (CCIA), Android device makers Gigaset Communications GmbH and HMD Global Oy, which is the exclusive licensee of the Nokia brand for phones, and Norwegian tech company Opera Software.

The Commission has the support of the European Consumer Organisation (BEUC), German publishing groups VDZ and BDZV, Czech search engine Seznam, lobbying group FairSearch and French search engine Qwant.

The case is T-604/18 Google vs European Commission.

($1 = 0.8422 euros)

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Mark Potter)

By Foo Yun Chee


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. 0.38% 2510.37 Delayed Quote.43.23%
NOKIA OYJ -0.05% 4.654 Delayed Quote.47.72%
OTELLO CORPORATION ASA 0.16% 31.6 Real-time Quote.16.42%
All news about ALPHABET INC.
07:03aGoogle to fight EU antitrust fine at court hearing from Sept. 27 - sources
RE
07/11NEWS HIGHLIGHTS  : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07/11CANSINO BIOLOGICS  : Mexico to see net revenue gain from corporate tax revamp, f..
RE
07/11ALPHABET  : Multinationals tax shift unlikely until 2022, says Yellen
RE
07/09Biden signs order to tackle corporate abuses
RE
07/09Biden signs order to tackle corporate abuses across U.S. economy
RE
07/09President Biden's Competition Order to Crack Down on Antitrust Practices by B..
MT
07/09U.S. judge ends Amazon challenge to $10 bln cloud contract after Pentagon can..
RE
07/09A Wise move? London listing may open fintech floodgates
RE
07/08ALPHABET  : Facing Antitrust Violation Complaints in California District Court F..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 236 B - -
Net income 2021 58 872 M - -
Net cash 2021 141 B - -
P/E ratio 2021 28,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 709 B 1 709 B -
EV / Sales 2021 6,64x
EV / Sales 2022 5,62x
Nbr of Employees 139 995
Free-Float 90,2%
Chart ALPHABET INC.
Duration : Period :
Alphabet Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALPHABET INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 48
Last Close Price 2 510,37 $
Average target price 2 797,91 $
Spread / Average Target 11,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sundar Pichai Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ruth M. Porat Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
John LeRoy Hennessy Chairman
Louis John Doerr Independent Director
Ann Mather Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALPHABET INC.43.23%1 671 050
BAIDU, INC.-16.13%71 655
NAVER CORPORATION42.05%53 943
Z HOLDINGS CORPORATION-12.83%38 482
YANDEX N.V.1.24%25 170
SOGOU INC.6.75%3 293