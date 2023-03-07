Advanced search
    GOOGL   US02079K3059

ALPHABET INC.

(GOOGL)
  Report
07:59:55 2023-03-07 pm EST
93.75 USD   -0.12%
Google to launch fund to support Taiwan's media outlets

03/07/2023 | 11:41pm EST
FILE PHOTO: The logo for Google LLC is seen at the Google Store Chelsea in Manhattan, New York City

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Alphabet Inc.'s Google said on Wednesday it will launch a T$300 million ($9.8 million) fund over the next three years to help boost the Taiwanese media's continuing operations and digital competitiveness.

Google has come under pressure in some countries to negotiate commercial deals and pay news publishers for their content, though not in Taiwan.Google said it will pay local publishers through what it calls a "Taiwan News Digital Co-prosperity Fund" to strengthen their digital publishing capability.

The fund will help Taiwan local media "hone digital skills, gain expertise and support the sustainable development of Taiwan's news industry", the company said. "Even while Google faces many challenges in the overall international environment, Taiwan remains a crucial global stronghold," Tina Lin, managing director of sales and operations at Google Taiwan, told reporters in Taipei. Google said Taiwan's media industry has been facing major competitive challenges in adapting to the digital age, pointing out that advertising revenues for traditional media outlets have dropped 70% from 2003 to 2020. The initiative marks the latest effort by the internet giant to develop mechanisms to support and compensate regional news providers whose content appears on Google, as it faces the prospect that governments may impose regulations to require such mechanisms.

An Australian law giving the government power to compel Google and rival Meta Platforms to negotiate content supply deals with media outlets has largely worked, according to an Australian government report in late 2022.

(Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Ben Blanchard and Sonia Cheema)


© Reuters 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 299 B - -
Net income 2023 65 876 M - -
Net cash 2023 123 B - -
P/E ratio 2023 18,3x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 1 204 B 1 204 B -
EV / Sales 2023 3,62x
EV / Sales 2024 3,18x
Nbr of Employees 190 234
Free-Float 89,4%
Chart ALPHABET INC.
Duration : Period :
Alphabet Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALPHABET INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 50
Last Close Price 93,86 $
Average target price 127,75 $
Spread / Average Target 36,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sundar Pichai Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ruth M. Porat Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
John LeRoy Hennessy Chairman
L. John Doerr Independent Director
Ann Mather Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALPHABET INC.7.82%1 221 016
BAIDU, INC.30.71%51 662
NAVER CORPORATION18.87%24 786
Z HOLDINGS CORPORATION13.40%20 758
YANDEX N.V.0.00%6 846
GURUNAVI, INC.-9.18%146