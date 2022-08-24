Google to roll out anti-disinformation campaign in some EU countries

Log in
08/24/2022 | 02:02pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Silhouettes of laptop and mobile device users next to a screen projection of the YouTube logo in this picture illustration

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Google's Jigsaw subsidiary will next week launch a campaign aimed at tackling disinformation about Ukrainian refugees in Poland, Slovakia, and the Czech Republic based on research by psychologists at two British universities.

Working with Jigsaw, the psychologists from the universities of Cambridge and Bristol have produced 90-second clips designed to "inoculate" people against harmful content on social media.

The clips, which will run in advertising slots on Google's YouTube video platform, aim to help people identify emotional manipulation and scapegoating in a news headline.

"If you tell people what's true and false, a lot of people will dispute ... but what you can predict are the techniques that will be used in spreading misinformation, like with the Ukrainian crisis," Jon Roozenbeek, lead author of a report on the research behind the campaign, said in an interview.

The research was spread over seven experiments, including with a group of Americans over 18 years old who watch political news on YouTube. Jigsaw exposed around 5.4 million U.S. YouTubers to an inoculation video, with almost a million watching for at least 30 seconds.

The campaign is designed to build resilience to anti-refugee narratives, in partnership with local non-government organisations, fact checkers, academics, and disinformation experts.

The spread of misleading and fake information in the United States and Europe through social media networks has led to various governments pushing for new laws to stem disinformation campaigns.

"We are thinking of this as a pilot experiment, so there's absolutely no reason that this approach couldn't be scaled to other countries," Beth Goldberg, head of research at Jigsaw, said in an interview.

"Poland was chosen because it has the most Ukrainian refugees," she said, adding the Czech Republic and Slovakia would be useful bellwethers for the rest of Europe.

The campaign will run for one month.

(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Stockholm; Editing by Mark Potter)

By Supantha Mukherjee


© Reuters 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 290 B - -
Net income 2022 68 254 M - -
Net cash 2022 131 B - -
P/E ratio 2022 21,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 491 B 1 491 B -
EV / Sales 2022 4,69x
EV / Sales 2023 4,15x
Nbr of Employees 174 014
Free-Float 89,4%
Chart ALPHABET INC.
Duration : Period :
Alphabet Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALPHABET INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 52
Last Close Price 113,86 $
Average target price 142,80 $
Spread / Average Target 25,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sundar Pichai Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ruth M. Porat Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
John LeRoy Hennessy Chairman
John L Doerr Independent Director
Ann Mather Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALPHABET INC.-21.40%1 490 798
BAIDU, INC.-9.89%46 327
NAVER CORPORATION-36.20%26 939
Z HOLDINGS CORPORATION-36.77%23 315
YANDEX N.V.-68.69%6 798
LASTMINUTE.COM N.V.-40.87%263