    GOOGL   US02079K3059

ALPHABET INC.

(GOOGL)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  12:44:46 2023-04-18 pm EDT
104.94 USD   -0.98%
12:15pGoogle wins appeal of $20 million US patent verdict over Chrome technology
RE
11:53aGlobal markets live: EasyJet, Bank of America, Goldman Sachs, J&J, Alphabet...
MS
09:59aMicrosoft developing its own AI chip - The Information
RE
Google wins appeal of $20 million US patent verdict over Chrome technology

04/18/2023 | 12:15pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Google logo on office building in Irvine, California

(Reuters) - Alphabet's Google LLC on Tuesday convinced a U.S. appeals court to cancel three anti-malware patents at the heart of a Texas jury's $20 million infringement verdict against the company.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit said that Alfonso Cioffi and Allen Rozman's patents were invalid because they contained inventions that were not included in an earlier version of the patent.

Google spokesperson José Castañeda said the company appreciated the decision. Representatives for the inventors did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Cioffi and the late Rozman's daughters sued Google in East Texas federal court in 2013, alleging anti-malware functions in Google's Chrome web browser infringed their patents for technology that prevents malware from accessing critical files on a computer.

A jury decided in 2017 that Google infringed the patents and awarded the plaintiffs $20 million plus ongoing royalties, which their attorney said at the time were expected to total about $7 million per year for the next nine years.

But the Federal Circuit said Tuesday that all of the patents were invalid. The three patents were reissued from an earlier anti-malware patent, and federal law required the new patents to cover the same invention as the first, the unanimous three-judge panel concluded.

The appeals court said the new patents outlined technology specific to web browsers that the first patent did not mention.

The case is Cioffi v. Google LLC, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, No. 18-1049.

(Reporting by Blake Brittain in Washington)

By Blake Brittain


© Reuters 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 299 B - -
Net income 2023 65 200 M - -
Net cash 2023 122 B - -
P/E ratio 2023 20,8x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 1 360 B 1 360 B -
EV / Sales 2023 4,14x
EV / Sales 2024 3,66x
Nbr of Employees 190 234
Free-Float 89,4%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 52
Last Close Price 105,97 $
Average target price 128,04 $
Spread / Average Target 20,8%
Managers and Directors
Sundar Pichai Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ruth M. Porat Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
John LeRoy Hennessy Chairman
L. John Doerr Independent Director
Ann Mather Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALPHABET INC.20.11%1 359 843
BAIDU, INC.15.00%45 983
NAVER CORPORATION10.99%22 391
Z HOLDINGS CORPORATION13.52%21 013
YANDEX N.V.0.00%6 846
GURUNAVI, INC.-10.46%146
