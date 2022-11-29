Advanced search
    GOOGL   US02079K3059

ALPHABET INC.

(GOOGL)
03:25 2022-11-29 pm EST
95.20 USD   -0.89%
03:14pHelbiz: Wheels Scooters Integrated With Google Maps
DJ
02:56pAmazon unveils supply-chain, cloud services drawing on its retail arm
RE
02:15pWall Street mixed as Apple dips and traders eye Powell speech
RE
Helbiz: Wheels Scooters Integrated With Google Maps

11/29/2022 | 03:14pm EST
By Josh Beckerman


Helbiz Inc. said its Wheels sit-down scooters have been integrated with Google Maps, with maps showing nearby devices with estimated cost and travel time.

Meanwhile, Chief Executive Salvatore Palella tweeted on Monday about workers at Alphabet Inc.'s Google using the scooters. He said Google markets the product to employees, and those who use Wheels to commute are eligible for reimbursement of up to 100%, with service available in New York, Austin and Seattle.

Helbiz previously said it was in talks with "several well-known tech companies" to offer Wheels vehicles on their campuses.

Helbiz, whose operations include renting electronic scooters, bikes and mopeds, said last week that it would cut costs and reduce its workforce. Also said week, Mr. Palella increased his stake by 4 million shares to 9.6 million.

Shares were flat at 27 cents. Volume was more than 65.1 million shares, compared with a 65-day average of 8.9 million.


Write to Josh Beckerman at josh.beckerman@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-29-22 1514ET

