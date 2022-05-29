Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Alphabet Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GOOGL   US02079K3059

ALPHABET INC.

(GOOGL)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  05/27 04:00:01 pm EDT
2246.33 USD   +4.20%
01:21pHigh UK inflation hastens 'real living wage' announcement
RE
05/27BlackBerry to Offer Unified Enterprise Management Tools for Google's Chrome Browser
MT
05/27BlackBerry and Google launch Chrome Enterprise Management with BlackBerry UEM
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

High UK inflation hastens 'real living wage' announcement

05/29/2022 | 01:21pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Workers walk towards Tower Bridge during the morning rush hour in London

LONDON (Reuters) - The charity that sets Britain's "real living wage", a voluntary pay rate adopted by thousands of employers, said on Sunday it will bring forward the announcement for the 2022/23 rate to September from November because of high inflation.

The Living Wage Foundation said it would encourage employers to pay the new rate, which is designed to reflect the rising cost of living, as soon as they can.

"With the rate of inflation fast approaching double figures, we are bringing forward the annual announcement of the 2022-23 Living Wage rates to late September," said Katherine Chapman, director of the Living Wage Foundation.

Consumer prices rose 9% in annual terms in April, the biggest rise since 1982, according to official data published earlier this month.

The real living wage is currently 9.90 pounds ($12.49) per hour and 11.05 pounds per hour in London.

The statutory national minimum wage stands at 9.50 per hour.

More than 10,000 businesses, including Google, have signed up to pay the real living wage, which is calculated by the Resolution Foundation, a think tank that focuses on living standards.

($1 = 0.7926 pounds)

(Reporting by Andy Bruce; Editing by Nick Macfie)


© Reuters 2022
All news about ALPHABET INC.
01:21pHigh UK inflation hastens 'real living wage' announcement
RE
05/27BlackBerry to Offer Unified Enterprise Management Tools for Google's Chrome Browser
MT
05/27BlackBerry and Google launch Chrome Enterprise Management with BlackBerry UEM
AQ
05/27Russia opens cases against Google, other foreign tech over data storage
RE
05/27Snap gets eaten by the market
05/27Google Reportedly in Talks to Join India's ONDC Network
MT
05/27UK Competition Authority Launches Second Probe Into Alphabet's Google Over Ad Tech Prac..
MT
05/27Mighty Kingdom Signs Technology Partnership Deal with Google
MT
05/27Google in talks to join India's open e-commerce network ONDC -sources
RE
05/26U.S. bill would bar Google, Apple from hosting apps that accept China's digital yuan
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ALPHABET INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 299 B - -
Net income 2022 74 643 M - -
Net cash 2022 141 B - -
P/E ratio 2022 20,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 482 B 1 482 B -
EV / Sales 2022 4,48x
EV / Sales 2023 3,80x
Nbr of Employees 163 906
Free-Float 89,7%
Chart ALPHABET INC.
Duration : Period :
Alphabet Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALPHABET INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 51
Last Close Price 2 246,33 $
Average target price 3 248,37 $
Spread / Average Target 44,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sundar Pichai Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ruth M. Porat Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
John LeRoy Hennessy Chairman
John L Doerr Independent Director
Ann Mather Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALPHABET INC.-22.46%1 482 232
BAIDU, INC.-6.52%48 061
NAVER CORPORATION-28.67%32 265
Z HOLDINGS CORPORATION-38.25%24 297
YANDEX N.V.-68.69%6 798
LASTMINUTE.COM N.V.-6.56%419