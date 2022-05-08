Hong Kong's next leader endorsed by pro-Beijing elites

HONG KONG, May 8 (Reuters) - Hong Kong's leader-in-waiting,
John Lee, was endorsed for the city's top job on Sunday by a
committee stacked with pro-Beijing loyalists, as the financial
hub attempts to relaunch itself after several years of political
upheaval.
Lee, the sole candidate, received the votes of 1,416 members
of a pro-Beijing election committee on Sunday morning, granting
him the majority required to anoint him as Hong Kong's next
leader. Eight voted to "not support" him.
Speaking afterwards, Lee said it was his "historic mission"
to lead a new chapter for Hong Kong, while pledging to unite the
city and preserve Hong Kong's international status as an open,
and more competitive financial hub bridging China and the world.
Few of the city's 7.4 million people have any say in
choosing their leader, despite China's promises to one day grant
full democracy to the former British colony, which returned to
Chinese rule in 1997.
Security was tight around the venue, with police preventing
a small group of protesters from approaching.
"We believe we represent many Hong Kong people in expressing
opposition to this China-style, single-candidate election," said
Chan Po-ying, a protester with the League of Social Democrats,
holding up a banner demanding full democracy.
Lee, a former Hong Kong secretary for security, has
forcefully implemented China's harsher regime under a national
security law that has been used to arrest scores of democrats,
disband civil society groups and shutter liberal media outlets,
such as Apple Daily and Stand News.
Western governments, including the United States, say that
freedoms and the rule of law have been undermined by the
security legislation that was imposed by Beijing in 2020.
Lee, however, reiterated Beijing's view that the law is
necessary to restore stability after protracted pro-democracy
protests in 2019, sidestepping questions on whether he would
seek reconciliation with opposition democratic advocates and
those who have been jailed.
"Safeguarding our country’s sovereignty, national security
and development interests, and protecting Hong Kong from
internal and external threats, and ensuring its stability will
continue to be of paramount importance," Lee told reporters.
Some critics say Lee's attempts to relaunch Hong Kong
internationally could be affected by sanctions imposed on him by
the United States in 2020 over what Washington said was his role
in "being involved in coercing, arresting, detaining, or
imprisoning individuals" under the security law.
YouTube owner Alphabet Inc has said it took down
the Lee campaign's YouTube account to comply with U.S. sanction
laws.
Lee said his priority would be to boost housing supply in
one of the world's most expensive housing markets, and to
bolster policy effectiveness with a "results orientated
approach" in tackling this entrenched issue.
