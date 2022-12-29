Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Alphabet Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GOOGL   US02079K3059

ALPHABET INC.

(GOOGL)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-12-29 pm EST
88.45 USD   +2.82%
12/29Huawei's 2022 revenue steady at $91.5 bln as U.S. sanctions impact wanes
RE
12/29Wall St ends firmer, growth stocks lead in thin trading
RE
12/29Wall St closes higher, growth stocks lead in thin trading
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Huawei's 2022 revenue steady at $91.5 bln as U.S. sanctions impact wanes

12/29/2022 | 10:32pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SHANGHAI, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Chinese tech giant Huawei Technologies Co Ltd estimated on Friday its 2022 revenue grew 0.4% annually, suggesting that its sales decline due to U.S. sanctions had come to a halt.

Despite revenue increasing only marginally, rotating chairman Eric Xu struck an upbeat tone in the company's annual New Year's letter, where he revealed the figure.

"U.S. restrictions are now our new normal, and we're back to business as usual," Xu wrote in the letter that was addressed to staff and released to media.

Revenue for the year is expected to be 636.9 billion yuan ($$91.53 billion), according to Xu.

That represents a small increase from 2021, when revenue hit 634 billion yuan ($99.48 billion) and marked a 30% year-on-year sales tumble as the U.S. sanctions on the company took effect.

Revenue for 2022 still remains well below the company's record of $122 billion in 2019. At the time the company was at its peak as the top Android smartphone vendor globally.

In 2019, the U.S. Trump administration imposed a trade ban on Huawei, citing national security concerns, which barred the company from using Alphabet Inc's Android for its new smartphones, among other critical U.S.-origin technologies.

The sanctions caused its handset device sales to plummet. The company continues to generate revenue via its networking equipment and cloud divisions, and has steadily invested in the electric vehicle (EV) sector. (Reporting by Josh Horwitz; Editing by Clarence Fernandez and Muralikumar Anantharaman)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. 2.82% 88.45 Delayed Quote.-40.62%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.04% 6.97148 Delayed Quote.10.03%
All news about ALPHABET INC.
12/29Huawei's 2022 revenue steady at $91.5 bln as U.S. sanctions impact wanes
RE
12/29Wall St ends firmer, growth stocks lead in thin trading
RE
12/29Wall St closes higher, growth stocks lead in thin trading
RE
12/29Wall St gains with tech stocks leading the way
RE
12/29Wall St gains as jobless claims data eases rate-hike worries
RE
12/29Wall St gains as jobless claims data eases rate worries
RE
12/29Wall St set to open higher as jobless claims data calm rate hike worries
RE
12/29BC Partners to acquire account-based marketing firm Madison Logic
RE
12/29Futures rise ahead of jobless claims data, Tesla jumps
RE
12/29India's 5G smartphone shipments to cross 4G shipments in 2023 - Counterpoint
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ALPHABET INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 283 B - -
Net income 2022 63 004 M - -
Net cash 2022 119 B - -
P/E ratio 2022 18,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 148 B 1 148 B -
EV / Sales 2022 3,63x
EV / Sales 2023 3,31x
Nbr of Employees 186 779
Free-Float 89,6%
Chart ALPHABET INC.
Duration : Period :
Alphabet Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALPHABET INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 50
Last Close Price 88,45 $
Average target price 127,36 $
Spread / Average Target 44,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sundar Pichai Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ruth M. Porat Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
John LeRoy Hennessy Chairman
John L Doerr Independent Director
Ann Mather Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALPHABET INC.-40.62%1 116 035
BAIDU, INC.-25.00%38 562
NAVER CORPORATION-53.10%21 192
Z HOLDINGS CORPORATION-50.75%18 356
YANDEX N.V.0.00%6 848
GURUNAVI, INC.-9.91%156