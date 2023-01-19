Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Alphabet Inc.
  News
  Summary
    GOOGL   US02079K3059

ALPHABET INC.

(GOOGL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  08:00:00 2023-01-18 pm EST
89.96 USD   -1.28%
05:02aIndia antitrust body denies Google's allegation it copied EU's Android order
RE
01/18Apple May Expand Its Smart-Home Product Line
MT
01/18Big Tech braces for dismal profits, more job cuts
RE
India antitrust body denies Google's allegation it copied EU's Android order

01/19/2023 | 05:02am EST
Viva Technology conference dedicated to innovation and startups at Porte de Versailles exhibition center, in Paris

(Reuters) - India's competition regulator on Thursday denied allegations by Google that investigators copied parts of a European order while ruling against the U.S. firm for abusing the market dominance of its Android platform.

"We have not cut, copy and paste," N Venkataraman, a government lawyer representing the Competition Commission of India (CCI), told the top court.

The comments came at a hearing in India's Supreme Court, where Google is seeking to block the CCI ruling.

The body fined Alphabet Inc-owned Google $161 million for exploiting its dominant position in Android, which powers 97% of smartphones in India, and asked it to change restrictions imposed on smartphone makers related to pre-installing apps.

Google had challenged the directive saying it would hurt consumers and also its business, warning the growth of the Android ecosystem will stall if the far-reaching measures were to be implemented.

(Reporting by Aditya Kalra, Arpan Chaturvedi and Munsif Vengattil; Editing by Toby Chopra)


© Reuters 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 283 B - -
Net income 2022 62 396 M - -
Net cash 2022 114 B - -
P/E ratio 2022 19,2x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 183 B 1 183 B -
EV / Sales 2022 3,77x
EV / Sales 2023 3,44x
Nbr of Employees 186 779
Free-Float 89,6%
Chart ALPHABET INC.
Duration : Period :
Alphabet Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALPHABET INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 51
Last Close Price 91,12 $
Average target price 125,42 $
Spread / Average Target 37,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sundar Pichai Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ruth M. Porat Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
John LeRoy Hennessy Chairman
John L Doerr Independent Director
Ann Mather Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALPHABET INC.3.28%1 183 383
BAIDU, INC.10.09%43 511
NAVER CORPORATION10.14%23 779
Z HOLDINGS CORPORATION7.83%21 505
YANDEX N.V.0.00%6 848
GURUNAVI, INC.-9.18%154