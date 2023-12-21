(Reporting by Aditya Kalra; editing by Jason Neely)
By Aditya Kalra
NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India's antitrust body has selected Ansuman Pattnaik as head of its investigations unit, according to two sources, a government official who has overseen investigations of companies such as Alphabet Inc's Google.
By Aditya Kalra
