India antitrust body wants inquiry into Google in-app payments fees
05/12/2023 | 08:20am EDT
NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India's antitrust body said an inquiry is needed into allegations that service fee charged for in-app payments by Google breach a competition watchdog directive, a regulatory order seen by Reuters showed on Friday.
Tinder-owner Match Group and Indian startups had asked the watchdog to investigate Alphabet's Google's new User Choice Billing (UCB) system, which they alleged was anti-competitive.