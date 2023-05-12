Advanced search
    GOOGL   US02079K3059

ALPHABET INC.

(GOOGL)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  08:30:50 2023-05-12 am EDT
116.65 USD   +0.07%
08:20aIndia antitrust body wants inquiry into Google in-app payments fees
RE
08:18aInvestors are still confused by all the mixed signals
MS
07:01aAlphabet CEO to meet EU industry chief Breton, EU deputy chief May 24
RE
India antitrust body wants inquiry into Google in-app payments fees

05/12/2023 | 08:20am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A 3D-printed Google logo is seen in this illustration

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India's antitrust body said an inquiry is needed into allegations that service fee charged for in-app payments by Google breach a competition watchdog directive, a regulatory order seen by Reuters showed on Friday.

Tinder-owner Match Group and Indian startups had asked the watchdog to investigate Alphabet's Google's new User Choice Billing (UCB) system, which they alleged was anti-competitive.

(Reporting by Aditya Kalra)

By Aditya Kalra


© Reuters 2023
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. 4.31% 116.57 Delayed Quote.32.12%
UCB 0.12% 84.78 Real-time Quote.15.06%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 299 B - -
Net income 2023 67 262 M - -
Net cash 2023 123 B - -
P/E ratio 2023 21,9x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 1 482 B 1 482 B -
EV / Sales 2023 4,54x
EV / Sales 2024 4,06x
Nbr of Employees 190 711
Free-Float 89,4%
Chart ALPHABET INC.
Alphabet Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends ALPHABET INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 50
Last Close Price 116,57 $
Average target price 131,14 $
Spread / Average Target 12,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sundar Pichai Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ruth M. Porat Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
John LeRoy Hennessy Chairman
L. John Doerr Independent Director
Ann Mather Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALPHABET INC.32.12%1 482 028
META PLATFORMS, INC.95.94%604 267
VISA, INC.11.19%473 373
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-2.28%395 654
MASTERCARD, INC.10.01%363 311
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED-0.23%227 415
