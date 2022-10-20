Advanced search
    GOOGL   US02079K3059

ALPHABET INC.

(GOOGL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:44 2022-10-20 am EDT
101.80 USD   +2.18%
10:36aIndia competition regulator fines Google $161.95 mln for anti-competitive practices
RE
10:34aTexas sues Google for allegedly capturing biometric data of millions without consent
RE
10:20aIndia competition regulator fines Google $161.95 million for anti-competitive practices
RE
India competition regulator fines Google $161.95 mln for anti-competitive practices

10/20/2022 | 10:36am EDT

10/20/2022 | 10:36am EDT
BENGALURU, Oct 20 (Reuters) - India's competition regulator said on Thursday it has fined Alphabet Inc's Google 13.38 billion Indian rupees ($161.95 million) for anti-competitive practices related to Android mobile devices.

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) also ordered Google not to offer any incentives to smartphone makers for exclusively carrying its search services.

Google did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Google is facing a series of antitrust cases in India and stricter tech-sector regulations. India's competition watchdog is also looking into Google's business conduct in the smart TVs market and its in-app payments system.

Google's Android operating system powers 97% of India's 600 million smartphones, according to Counterpoint Research. ($1 = 82.6180 Indian rupees) (Reporting Munsif Vengattil and Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru Editing by Devika Syamnath and Peter Graff)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. 2.47% 102.18 Delayed Quote.-31.22%
FINES INC. -1.19% 1581 Delayed Quote.0.00%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 289 B - -
Net income 2022 67 945 M - -
Net cash 2022 131 B - -
P/E ratio 2022 19,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 304 B 1 304 B -
EV / Sales 2022 4,06x
EV / Sales 2023 3,62x
Nbr of Employees 174 014
Free-Float 89,4%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 51
Last Close Price 99,63 $
Average target price 140,28 $
Spread / Average Target 40,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sundar Pichai Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ruth M. Porat Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
John LeRoy Hennessy Chairman
John L Doerr Independent Director
Ann Mather Independent Director
