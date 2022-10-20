India competition regulator fines Google $161.95 mln for anti-competitive practices

BENGALURU, Oct 20 (Reuters) - India's competition
regulator said on Thursday it has fined Alphabet Inc's
Google 13.38 billion Indian rupees ($161.95 million) for
anti-competitive practices related to Android mobile devices.
The Competition Commission of India (CCI) also ordered
Google not to offer any incentives to smartphone makers for
exclusively carrying its search services.
Google did not immediately respond to a request for
comment.
Google is facing a series of antitrust cases in India
and stricter tech-sector regulations. India's competition
watchdog is also looking into Google's business conduct in the
smart TVs market and its in-app payments system.
Google's Android operating system powers 97% of India's 600
million smartphones, according to Counterpoint Research.
($1 = 82.6180 Indian rupees)
(Reporting Munsif Vengattil and Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru
Editing by Devika Syamnath and Peter Graff)