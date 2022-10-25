India fines Google $113 mln in second antitrust penalty this month

NEW DELHI, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Alphabet Inc's
Google was fined 9.36 billion Indian rupees ($113.04 million) on
Tuesday as India concluded yet another antitrust probe this
month, finding the U.S. tech giant guilty of abusing its market
position to promote its payments app and in-app payment system.
The Competition Commission of India (CCI) said Google forced
app developers to use its in-app payment system, noting selling
of in-app digital goods makes up an important means for
developers to monetize their work.
CCI's move is the latest setback for Google in one of its
priority markets, where it was fined another $162 million by the
former on Thursday for anticompetitive practices related to
Android. Google is also facing a separate probe into its
business conduct in the Indian smart TV market.
Google did not immediately respond to a request for comment
on the latest order. It had called CCI's Thursday decision "a
major setback for Indian consumers and businesses", adding it
will review the order and decide next steps.
"The Commission hereby directs Google to cease and
desist from indulging in anti-competitive practices," CCI said
in a statement on Tuesday.
It said Google should not restrict app developers from
using any third-party billing or payment processing services,
either for in-app purchases or for purchasing apps.
Google has faced criticism globally for mandating that
software developers using its app store must use a proprietary
in-app payment system that charges commissions of up to 30% on
purchases made within an app. Of late, the company has begun to
allow alternative payment systems in more countries.
Google's Android operating system powers 97% of India's 600
million smartphones, according to Counterpoint Research.
($1 = 82.8030 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil; Additional reporting by Praveen
Paramasivam in Bengaluru, Editing by Louise Heavens and
Bernadette Baum)