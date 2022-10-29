Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Alphabet Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GOOGL   US02079K3059

ALPHABET INC.

(GOOGL)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-10-28 pm EDT
96.29 USD   +4.41%
07:12aIndia remains open to self-regulation of social media content -minister
RE
10/28S&P 500 Extends Gains Second Week as Signs of a Fed Pause Offset Tremors in Tech Sector
MT
10/28Wall Street jumps about 2% on upbeat Apple results, hopes of slowing rate hikes
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

India remains open to self-regulation of social media content -minister

10/29/2022 | 07:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A combination photo from files of Facebook Google and Twitter logos

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India continues to favour a self-regulatory body for social media content disputes, a federal minister told Reuters, despite a lack of consensus among Big Tech companies to form a joint appeals panel.

The government on Friday said it would set up an appeals panel amid concerns users had no recourse if they objected to moderation decisions of firms such as Meta, Twitter or Google.

The move is seen as the latest attempt of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration to regulate Big Tech firms through policy changes that have often irked companies who complain about excessive compliance burden.

News of the panel came after New Delhi said in June it could scrap the proposal if the companies themselves banded together to form a self-regulatory body. But they failed to reach a consensus -- Google was opposed to external reviews, as Reuters reported in August, while Meta and Twitter favoured self-regulation fearing government overreach.

India's Minister of State for IT, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, told Reuters in an interview on Saturday New Delhi could still consider industry self-regulation as government-led reviews "is not something that we want to spend a lot of time doing".

He added, however, that such a body "cannot be a cozy club of industry people" and should have consumer and government representation.

Meta, Twitter and Google did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

Decisions about social media content have been a particularly thorny issue in India.

During a press briefing on Saturday, Chandrasekhar said the current system of in-house grievance redressal at tech companies was "broken".

Twitter has faced a backlash in the past after it blocked accounts of influential Indians, including politicians, citing violation of its policies. It also locked horns with the Indian government last year when it declined to comply fully with orders to take down accounts the government said spread misinformation.

The government panel "is a signal to them (social media firms) that they need to up their game," Chandrasekhar told Reuters.

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil and Aditya Kalra in New Delhi; editing by Clelia Oziel)

By Munsif Vengattil and Aditya Kalra


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. 4.41% 96.29 Delayed Quote.-33.53%
META PLATFORMS, INC. 1.29% 99.2 Delayed Quote.-70.51%
All news about ALPHABET INC.
07:12aIndia remains open to self-regulation of social media content -minister
RE
10/28S&P 500 Extends Gains Second Week as Signs of a Fed Pause Offset Tremors in Tech Sector
MT
10/28Wall Street jumps about 2% on upbeat Apple results, hopes of slowing rate hikes
RE
10/28India sets up govt panel to hear social media content moderation complaints
RE
10/28Alphabet's Google Reportedly Plans Legal Appeal to Block Indian Antitrust Regulator's A..
MT
10/28Google plans legal challenge to India's antitrust crackdown on Android-sources
RE
10/28Social media failing to keep up with Brazil electoral disinformation, rights groups say
RE
10/28Amazon slumps as tech selloff worsens
RE
10/28Social Buzz: Wallstreetbets Stocks Mixed Premarket; Amazon Poised to Plunge,..
MT
10/28Factbox-From outer space to social media, Elon Musk's growing universe
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ALPHABET INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 284 B - -
Net income 2022 63 620 M - -
Net cash 2022 117 B - -
P/E ratio 2022 19,9x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 248 B 1 248 B -
EV / Sales 2022 3,99x
EV / Sales 2023 3,55x
Nbr of Employees 186 779
Free-Float 89,6%
Chart ALPHABET INC.
Duration : Period :
Alphabet Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALPHABET INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 51
Last Close Price 96,29 $
Average target price 130,20 $
Spread / Average Target 35,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sundar Pichai Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ruth M. Porat Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
John LeRoy Hennessy Chairman
John L Doerr Independent Director
Ann Mather Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALPHABET INC.-33.53%1 248 046
BAIDU, INC.-47.21%27 139
Z HOLDINGS CORPORATION-43.81%19 142
NAVER CORPORATION-57.73%16 816
YANDEX N.V.0.00%6 798
GURUNAVI, INC.0.24%158