Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Alphabet Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GOOGL   US02079K3059

ALPHABET INC.

(GOOGL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  08:19 2022-10-11 am EDT
97.34 USD   -0.53%
08:13aIntel and Google Cloud launch new chip to improve data center performance
RE
03:02aGoogle to Construct Third Asia-based Data Center in Japan
MT
12:05aDashcam footage shows moment Dnipro hit by shelling
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Intel and Google Cloud launch new chip to improve data center performance

10/11/2022 | 08:13am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The Intel Corporation logo is seen in Davos

(Reuters) - Intel Corp and Alphabet Inc's Google Cloud on Tuesday said they have launched a co-designed chip that can make data centers more secure and efficient.

The E2000 chip, code named Mount Evans, takes over the work of packaging data for networking from the expensive central processing units (CPU) that do the main computing. It also offers better security between different customers that may be sharing CPUs in the cloud, explained Google's vice president of engineering, Amin Vahdat.

Chips are made up of basic processors called cores. There can be hundreds of cores on a chip and sometimes information can bleed between them. The E2000 creates secure routes to each core to prevent such a scenario.

Companies are running increasingly complex algorithms, using progressively bigger data sets, at a time when the performance improvement of chips like CPUs is slowing down. Cloud companies are therefore looking for ways to make the data center itself more productive.

While the new chip was co-developed with Google, Nick McKeown, who leads Intel's Network and Edge group, said Intel can sell the E2000 to other customers.

"We do consider ourselves to be the open cloud, and to the extent that others take advantage of the capabilities here, we're thrilled," said Vahdat.

Google Cloud is starting to offer the E2000 in a new product called C3 VM which will be powered by Intel's fourth-generation Xeon processors, said Vahdat. Xeon chips are Intel's most powerful CPUs and Google Cloud is the first cloud service to deploy the latest generation of those chips, Intel said.

(Reporting by Jane Lanhee Lee; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

By Jane Lanhee Lee


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. -0.83% 97.86 Delayed Quote.-32.44%
INTEL CORPORATION -2.02% 25.2 Delayed Quote.-50.06%
All news about ALPHABET INC.
08:13aIntel and Google Cloud launch new chip to improve data center performance
RE
03:02aGoogle to Construct Third Asia-based Data Center in Japan
MT
12:05aDashcam footage shows moment Dnipro hit by shelling
RE
10/10Alphabet's YouTube to Roll Out Handles for All Creators
MT
10/10Morgan Stanley Adjusts Alphabet's Price Target to $135 From $145, Reiterates Overweight..
MT
10/07Wall Street tumbles as jobs growth cements rate hike bets
RE
10/07Alphabet to Build First Data Center in Japan, CEO Says
MT
10/07Goldman Sachs Cuts Price Target on Alphabet to $146 From $150, Citing Weakening Ad Spen..
MT
10/07Google to Open Its First Japanese Data Center in 2023
DJ
10/07Google to invest $690 million in Japan, CEO Pichai tells Nikkei
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ALPHABET INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 290 B - -
Net income 2022 68 093 M - -
Net cash 2022 131 B - -
P/E ratio 2022 19,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 282 B 1 282 B -
EV / Sales 2022 3,98x
EV / Sales 2023 3,53x
Nbr of Employees 174 014
Free-Float 89,4%
Chart ALPHABET INC.
Duration : Period :
Alphabet Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALPHABET INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 51
Last Close Price 97,86 $
Average target price 141,63 $
Spread / Average Target 44,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sundar Pichai Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ruth M. Porat Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
John LeRoy Hennessy Chairman
John L Doerr Independent Director
Ann Mather Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALPHABET INC.-32.44%1 281 724
BAIDU, INC.-22.68%39 755
Z HOLDINGS CORPORATION-40.25%20 601
NAVER CORPORATION-57.73%16 772
YANDEX N.V.0.00%6 798
GURUNAVI, INC.3.07%165