TOKYO (Reuters) - Itochu said on Friday it signed a long-term power supply agreement with Google to help the search engine company achieve its renewable energy goals in Japan.

Itochu portfolio company Clean Energy Connect (CEC) will start service to Google in 2024 and will provide up to 72 megawatts of solar power to Google by 2026, the Japanese trading house said in a release.

Itochu invested in CEC in November 2021 amid growing demand for renewable energy for generative artificial intelligence and data centre operations.

(Reporting by Rocky Swift; Editing by Tom Hogue)