Lawmakers Promise to Hold Tech Accountable for Disinformation. That Has Been Difficult.

Rep. Jan Schakowsky (D., Ill.) echoed Mr. Doyle by promising to hold the tech platforms accountable.

"The witnesses here have demonstrated time and time again that ... self-regulation has not worked," she said. "They must be held accountable ... That is why I'll be introducing the Online Consumer Protection Act."

But Ms. Schakowsky's role highlights how hard it is to do that. She's been working on her legislation for months. Introduction is expected very soon, possibly this week. But the fact that it's taken so long shows how difficult it is for Congress to crack down on disinformation online.

