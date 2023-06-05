Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Alphabet Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GOOGL   US02079K3059

ALPHABET INC.

(GOOGL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:30:26 2023-06-05 pm EDT
126.25 USD   +1.27%
02:29pU.S. stocks mixed as traders eye potential pause in rate hikes
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Summary

Lawsuit against Google sent back to Texas federal court

06/05/2023 | 02:15pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The logo for Google LLC is seen at the Google Store Chelsea in Manhattan, New York City

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A U.S. judicial panel on Monday said Texas' antitrust lawsuit against Alphabet's Google would return to federal court in Texas, where it was originally filed.

At Google's request it had been moved in August 2021 to a federal court in New York, where other advertising technology cases were being heard.

Neither Google nor the Texas attorney general's office immediately responded to a request for comment.

Texas had asked for the lawsuit to be moved back after the U.S. Congress passed legislation that grants state attorneys general the right to choose where an antitrust lawsuit will be litigated.

In its order, signed by chair Karen Caldwell, the panel wrote: "On its face, the Venue Act plainly is intended to allow state antitrust actions to proceed in the action's original forum."

The decision was made by the U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation.

The search and advertising giant, which also makes a smartphone operating system and owns YouTube, faces antitrust lawsuits around the world with most based on abuse of dominance of one sort or another.

Google has denied any wrongdoing in how it runs its many businesses.

(Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Chris Reese and Mark Porter)


© Reuters 2023
Analyst Recommendations on ALPHABET INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 300 B - -
Net income 2023 67 569 M - -
Net cash 2023 123 B - -
P/E ratio 2023 23,3x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 1 586 B 1 586 B -
EV / Sales 2023 4,88x
EV / Sales 2024 4,37x
Nbr of Employees 190 711
Free-Float 89,4%
Chart ALPHABET INC.
Duration : Period :
Alphabet Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALPHABET INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 49
Last Close Price 124,67 $
Average target price 131,81 $
Spread / Average Target 5,73%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sundar Pichai Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ruth M. Porat Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
John LeRoy Hennessy Chairman
L. John Doerr Independent Director
Ann Mather Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALPHABET INC.41.30%1 586 224
META PLATFORMS, INC.126.53%698 626
VISA, INC.10.12%468 824
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED0.06%404 634
MASTERCARD, INC.7.48%354 157
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED-4.34%215 942
