Lawsuit against Google sent back to Texas federal court

WASHINGTON, June 5 (Reuters) - A U.S. judicial panel on
Monday said Texas' antitrust lawsuit against Alphabet's Google
would return to federal court in Texas, where it was
originally filed.
At Google's request it had been moved in August 2021 to a
federal court in New York, where other advertising technology
cases were being heard.
Neither Google nor the Texas attorney general's office
immediately responded to a request for comment.
Texas had asked for the lawsuit to be moved back after
the U.S. Congress passed legislation that grants state attorneys
general the right to choose where an antitrust lawsuit will be
litigated.
In its order, signed by chair Karen Caldwell, the panel
wrote: "On its face, the Venue Act plainly is intended to allow
state antitrust actions to proceed in the action’s original
forum."
The decision was made by the U.S. Judicial Panel on
Multidistrict Litigation.
The search and advertising giant, which also makes a
smartphone operating system and owns YouTube, faces antitrust
lawsuits around the world with most based on abuse of dominance
of one sort or another.
Google has denied any wrongdoing in how it runs its many
businesses.
