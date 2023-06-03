Majority of EU countries against network fee levy on Big Tech, sources say

BRUSSELS, June 3 (Reuters) - A majority of EU countries
have rejected a push by Europe's big telecoms operators to force
major tech companies such as Google to help fund the rollout of
5G and broadband in the region, people familiar with the matter
said.
At a meeting with EU industry chief Thierry Breton in
Luxembourg on Thursday, telecoms ministers from 18 countries
either rejected the proposed network fee levy on tech firms, or
demanded a study into the need and impact of such a measure, the
sources said.
That echoed comments made last month by EU telecoms
regulators' group BEREC.
Deutsche Telekom, Orange, Telefonica
and Telecom Italia want Big Tech to shoulder
part of the network costs on the grounds that their data and
content makes up a large part of network traffic.
They have found a receptive ear in the European Commission's
industry chief Breton, a former chief executive of France
Telecom and French IT consulting firm Atos.
Yet Alphabet Inc's Google, Apple Inc,
Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc, Netflix Inc
, Amazon.com Inc and Microsoft Corp
have rejected the idea of a levy, saying they already invest in
the digital ecosystem.
The European telecom ministers cited the lack of an analysis
on the effects of a network levy, the absence of an investment
shortfall, and the risk of Big Tech passing on the extra cost to
consumers, the people said.
They also warned about the potential violation of EU "net
neutrality" rules, which require all users to be treated
equally, as well as possible barriers to innovation, and a lower
quality of products.
Critics of a network levy included Austria, Belgium, Czech
Republic, Denmark, Finland, Germany, Ireland, Lithuania, Malta
and the Netherlands, the people said.
But France, Greece, Hungary, Italy, Spain and Cyprus were
among 10 countries which backed the idea, one of the people
said.
Poland, Portugal and Romania either took a neutral stance or
had not adopted a position, the people said, but another person
said they favored a network fee.
Breton is expected to issue a report by the end of June with
a summary of feedback provided by Big Tech, telecoms providers
and others, which will help decide his next steps.
Any legislative proposal needs to be negotiated with EU
countries and EU lawmakers before it can become law.
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Rosalba O'Brien and
David Holmes)