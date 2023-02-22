Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Alphabet Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GOOGL   US02079K3059

ALPHABET INC.

(GOOGL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:36:00 2023-02-22 pm EST
91.53 USD   -0.29%
Mercedes-Benz to partner with Google on branded navigation

02/22/2023 | 01:33pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The Mercedes-Benz logo is pictured in Frankfurt, Germany

BERLIN (Reuters) - Mercedes-Benz has partnered with Google to develop branded navigation for its new MB.OS operating system, the luxury carmaker said on Wednesday.

The system will equip Mercedes-Benz cars with Google traffic information and automatic rerouting, and enable drivers to watch YouTube on the cars' entertainment system when the car is parked or in Level 3 autonomous driving mode.

The MB.OS operating system is due to launch in the middle of the decade in vehicles on the modular architecture - or MMA - platform, which will underpin its future compact cars, and be rolled out across the product line from then on.

Google and Mercedes-Benz also agreed to explore further collaboration with Google Cloud data and artificial intelligence capabilities, the statement said.

(Reporting by Victoria Waldersee, Hyunjoo Jin in San Francisco; Editing by Rachel More)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. 0.01% 91.93 Delayed Quote.6.94%
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG -0.82% 73.98 Delayed Quote.21.48%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 299 B - -
Net income 2023 65 876 M - -
Net cash 2023 123 B - -
P/E ratio 2023 17,9x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 1 177 B 1 177 B -
EV / Sales 2023 3,53x
EV / Sales 2024 3,10x
Nbr of Employees 190 234
Free-Float 89,4%
Chart ALPHABET INC.
Duration : Period :
Alphabet Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALPHABET INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 50
Last Close Price 91,79 $
Average target price 127,75 $
Spread / Average Target 39,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sundar Pichai Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ruth M. Porat Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
John LeRoy Hennessy Chairman
L. John Doerr Independent Director
Ann Mather Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALPHABET INC.6.94%1 177 106
BAIDU, INC.23.12%48 659
NAVER CORPORATION19.15%24 826
Z HOLDINGS CORPORATION16.39%21 498
YANDEX N.V.0.00%6 846
GURUNAVI, INC.-6.38%161