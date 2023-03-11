Advanced search
    GOOGL   US02079K3059

ALPHABET INC.

(GOOGL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  07:59:51 2023-03-10 pm EST
90.63 USD    0.00%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Meta to end news access for Canadians if Online News Act becomes law

03/11/2023 | 01:12pm EST
(Reuters) - Facebook-parent Meta Platforms Inc said on Saturday that it would end availability of news content for Canadians on its platforms if the country's Online News Act passes in its current form.

The "Online News Act," or House of Commons bill C-18, introduced in April last year laid out rules to force platforms like Meta and Alphabet Inc.'s Google to negotiate commercial deals and pay news publishers for their content.

"A legislative framework that compels us to pay for links or content that we do not post, and which are not the reason the vast majority of people use our platforms, is neither sustainable nor workable," a Meta spokesperson said as reason to suspend news access in the country.

Meta's move comes after Google last month started testing limited news censorship as a potential response to the bill.

Canada's news media industry has asked the government for more regulation of tech companies to allow the industry to recoup financial losses it has suffered in the years as tech giants like Google and Meta steadily gain greater market share of advertising.

The Department of Canadian Heritage did not immediately respond to a Reuters' request for comment on Meta's move to end news access in the country.

Facebook last year raised concerns about the legislation and warned it might be forced to block news-sharing on its platform.

(Reporting by Kanjyik Ghosh and Lavanya Ahire in Bengaluru; editing by Diane Craft)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. -1.83% 90.63 Delayed Quote.2.72%
BILL HOLDINGS, INC. -14.90% 68.35 Delayed Quote.-37.27%
META PLATFORMS, INC. -1.20% 179.51 Delayed Quote.49.17%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 299 B - -
Net income 2023 65 876 M - -
Net cash 2023 123 B - -
P/E ratio 2023 17,7x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 1 163 B 1 163 B -
EV / Sales 2023 3,48x
EV / Sales 2024 3,06x
Nbr of Employees 190 234
Free-Float 89,4%
Chart ALPHABET INC.
Duration : Period :
Alphabet Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALPHABET INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 50
Last Close Price 90,63 $
Average target price 127,75 $
Spread / Average Target 41,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sundar Pichai Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ruth M. Porat Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
John LeRoy Hennessy Chairman
L. John Doerr Independent Director
Ann Mather Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALPHABET INC.2.72%1 162 966
BAIDU, INC.15.77%45 757
NAVER CORPORATION12.56%22 816
Z HOLDINGS CORPORATION11.51%20 560
YANDEX N.V.0.00%6 846
GURUNAVI, INC.-13.27%140