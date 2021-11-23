Moscow tells 13 mostly U.S. tech firms they must set up in Russia by 2022

MOSCOW, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Russia has demanded that 13
foreign and mostly U.S. technology companies be officially
represented on Russian soil by the end of 2021 or face possible
restrictions or outright bans.
The demand, from state communications regulator Roskomnadzor
late on Monday, gave few details of what exactly the companies
were required to do and targeted some firms that already have
Russian offices.
Foreign social media giants with more than 500,000 daily
users have been obliged to open offices in Russia since a new
law took effect on July 1. The list published on Monday names
the companies for the first time.
It lists Alphabet's Google, Facebook,
Twitter, TikTok and messaging app Telegram, all of
which Russia has fined this year for failing to delete content
it deems illegal.
Apple, which Russia has targeted for alleged abuse
of its dominant position in the mobile applications market, was
also on the list.
None of those companies responded to requests for comment.
Roskomnadzor said firms that violate the legislation could
face advertising, data collection and money transfer
restrictions, or outright bans.
KREMLIN CONTROL
Russia has taken steps this year to support and promote its
domestic tech sector over Silicon Valley alternatives, proposing
taxes on foreign-owned digital services, tax cuts for domestic
IT firms and requiring smartphones, computers and other devices
bought in Russia to offer users Russian software on start-up.
The campaign also has a political dimension that critics
characterize as an attempt by the Russian authorities to exert
tighter control over the internet, something they say threatens
to stifle individual and corporate freedom.
Those efforts include repeated fines for banned content and
demands that Russian user data be stored on servers in Russia.
Authorities have also objected in the past to political
opponents of the Kremlin using foreign social media platforms to
organize what they say are illegal protests and to publicize
politically tinged investigations into alleged corruption.
LACK OF CLARITY
But exactly what kind of representation the companies need
to have in Russia is unclear, said Karen Kazaryan, head of
analysis firm Internet Research Institute.
"There is no explanation in the law, no clarification as to
what the legal form of the organization's representation should
be," Kazaryan told Reuters on Tuesday.
Roskomnadzor, when asked for more clarity, referred Reuters
to its statement.
In addition to having representation in Russia, firms must
open an account on the regulator's website and have a feedback
form for interacting with Russian users, Roskomnadzor said.
"Foreign entities are required to limit access to
information that violates Russian legislation," said
Roskomnadzor, without providing further details.
