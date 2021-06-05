Multilateralism is back: Yellen hails G7 collaboration

LONDON, June 5 (Reuters) - The world's leading nations can
secure historic agreements over tax rates and countering the
COVID pandemic when they work together, United States Treasury
Secretary Janet Yellen said on Saturday, hailing the level of
collaboration at the G7.
Speaking in London after finance ministers at the Group of
Seven rich nations had agreed a deal on a minimum corporate tax
rate, Yellen said: It's complicated, this negotiation has been
going on for, I believe, eight years.
"It stalled under the Trump administration. And so I really
consider this a historic achievement, and it shows that
multilateral collaboration can be successful.
"What I've seen during my time at this G7 is deep
collaboration and a desire to coordinate and address a much
broader range of global problems."
(Reporting by Andy Bruce; writing by Kate Holton, editing by
David Milliken)