Nasdaq has biggest one-day jump since 2020 after Fed rate hike

* Microsoft, Alphabet results spark rally in growth stocks
* Fed announces rate hike in unanimous decision
* Indexes: Dow up 1.4%, S&P 500 up 2.6%, Nasdaq up 4.1%
NEW YORK, July 27 (Reuters) - The Nasdaq jumped more than 4%
on Wednesday in its biggest daily percentage gain since April
2020 as the Federal Reserve raised interest rates as expected
and comments by Fed Chairman Jerome Powell eased some investor
worries about the pace of rate hikes.
Quarterly reports from Microsoft Corp, Alphabet Inc
and others added to the day's upbeat tone.
The S&P 500 growth index jumped 3.9% and also
registered its biggest one-day percentage gain since April 2020.
Tech and growth stocks, whose valuations rely more heavily on
future cash flows, have been among the hardest hit this year.
The S&P 500 closed at its highest level since June 8, with
the technology sector giving the index its biggest
boost.
The Fed, in a statement following its two-day meeting,
raised the benchmark overnight interest rate by three-quarters
of a percentage point. The move came on top of a 75 basis points
hike last month and smaller moves in May and March, in an effort
by the Fed to cool inflation.
Powell's comments in a news conference after the statement
gave some investors hope for a slower pace of rate hikes.
Equity investors have been worried that aggressive hikes by
the Fed could tip the economy into recession.
"He did not commit to any specific rate hike in the
September meeting," said Jim Paulsen, chief investment
strategist at The Leuthold Group in Minneapolis.
Peter Tuz, president of Chase Investment Counsel in
Charlottesville, Virginia, said it was "a calming statement,
coming on the heels of a day where you saw some earnings and
revenues that were better than expectations, albeit expectations
that were very tempered."
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 436.05 points,
or 1.37%, to 32,197.59, the S&P 500 gained 102.56 points,
or 2.62%, to 4,023.61 and the Nasdaq Composite added
469.85 points, or 4.06%, to 12,032.42.
Wednesday's hike was widely anticipated by investors.
Microsoft rose 6.7% after it forecast double-digit growth in
revenue this fiscal year on demand for cloud computing services.
Alphabet jumped 7.7%, a day after it reported
better-than-expected sales of Google search ads, easing worries
about a slowing ad market.
T-Mobile US Inc added 5.2% after it raised its
subscriber growth forecast for the second time this year and
exceeded quarterly profit expectations.
Volume on U.S. exchanges was 10.56 billion shares, compared
with the 10.88 billion average for the full session over the
last 20 trading days.
Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a
5.27-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 3.15-to-1 ratio favored advancers.
The S&P 500 posted one new 52-week high and 30 new lows; the
Nasdaq Composite recorded 50 new highs and 107 new lows.
(Additional reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal, Sruthi Shankar and
Aniruddha Ghosh in Bengaluru and Sinead Carew in New York;
Editing by Anil D'Silva, Jonathan Oatis and Aurora Ellis)