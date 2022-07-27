Nasdaq has biggest one-day jump since 2020 after Fed rate hike, Powell comments

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock
markets, click or type LIVE/ in a news window.)
* Microsoft, Alphabet results spark rally in megacap stocks
* Fed announces rate hike in unanimous decision
* Powell says does not believe U.S. economy in recession
right now
* Indexes: Dow up 1.4%, S&P 500 up 2.6%, Nasdaq up 4.1%
NEW YORK, July 27 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks rallied on
Wednesday and the Nasdaq posted its biggest daily percentage
gain since April 2020 as the Federal Reserve raised interest
rates as expected and comments by Fed Chairman Jerome Powell
reassured investors.
In addition, upbeat quarterly reports from Microsoft Corp
and Alphabet Inc provided further encouragement about about the
earnings season.
The S&P 500 closed at its highest level since June 8.
The Fed raised the benchmark overnight interest rate by
three-quarters of a percentage point. The move came on top of a
75 basis points hike last month and smaller moves in May and
March, in an effort by the Fed to cool inflation.
Powell said in a news conference following the rate
announcement that he did not believe the U.S. economy is
currently in a recession but that it is softening.
Powell also "didn't automatically say we needed another rate
hike," said Peter Tuz, president of Chase Investment Counsel in
Charlottesville, Virginia.
"It was a calming statement coming on the heels of a day
where you saw some earnings and revenues that were better than
expectations, albeit expectations that were very tempered."
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 436.05 points,
or 1.37%, to 32,197.59, the S&P 500 gained 102.56 points,
or 2.62%, to 4,023.61 and the Nasdaq Composite added
469.85 points, or 4.06%, to 12,032.42.
Wednesday's hike was also widely anticipated by investors.
"This was widely expected and encouraging that it was a
unanimous decision," said Jack Ablin, chief investment officer
and founding partner at Cresset Capital. "It was well
telegraphed and properly balanced against expectations."
Microsoft rose 6.7% after it forecast double-digit
growth in revenue this fiscal year on demand for cloud computing
services. Alphabet jumped 7.7%, a day after it
reported better-than-expected sales of Google search ads, easing
worries about a slowing ad market.
Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a
5.27-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 3.15-to-1 ratio favored advancers.
The S&P 500 posted one new 52-week high and 30 new lows; the
Nasdaq Composite recorded 50 new highs and 107 new lows.
(Additional reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal, Sruthi Shankar and
Aniruddha Ghosh in Bengaluru and Sinead Carew in New York;
Editing by Anil D'Silva and Jonathan Oatis)