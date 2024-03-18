Stephanie Cohen Is Latest Senior Goldman Executive to Depart

Cohen, one of the most senior women at Goldman, has been tapped for the new role of chief strategy officer at tech company Cloudflare.

China Evergrande Fraudulently Boosted Sales, Regulator Says

The China Securities Regulatory Commission plans to impose a lifetime ban on the property company's founder, Hui Ka Yan.

Fisker to Pause Production for Six Weeks

The electric-car company is pausing production as it continues deal talks and works to keep the business running.

Nvidia Set to Unveil Its Latest Chips at 'AI Woodstock'

CEO Jensen Huang will appear with tech luminaries at a packed arena in California.

Tesla's stock rallies as prices for Model Y EVs will increase in April

Tesla's stock closed at a 10-month low last week and has been the S&P 500's worst performer this year.

Alphabet's stock heads for best day in a year as Apple may use Google AI engine

Apple reportedly is considering using Google AI technology in the iPhone, which analyst says could prove a "validation moment" for Alphabet after slip-ups.

FedEx and Amazon Discussed Partnership as Competition for Returning Packages Intensifies

The talks didn't result in a deal but illustrate shifts in the growing business of handling parcels that customers send back

Craft Retailer Joann Files For Bankruptcy After Consumer Pullback

The company says it has reached a deal with most of its financial stakeholders and expects to emerge from Chapter 11 proceedings as early as next month.

Don Lemon Releases Heated Elon Musk Interview on X, YouTube

In the debut episode, Musk and fLemon discussed the X owner's drug use, his thoughts on content moderation and his plans for X.

American Manufacturers Seek Perfection as Quality Issues Mount

Surging recalls and high-profile problems have cast a harsh light on the quality of American manufacturing. Some companies say technology, training and focus can eliminate errors.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-18-24 1315ET