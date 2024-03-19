Ford's Assisted-Driving Technology Under Scrutiny as U.S. Probes Fatal Crash

The NHTSA has opened an investigation into a Texas wreck involving a Mustang Mach-E SUV.

Tesla's stock rallies as prices for Model Y EVs will increase in April

Tesla's stock closed at a 10-month low last week and has been the S&P 500's worst performer this year.

Stephanie Cohen Is Latest Senior Goldman Executive to Depart

Cohen, one of the most senior women at Goldman, has been tapped for the new role of chief strategy officer at tech company Cloudflare.

China Evergrande Fraudulently Boosted Sales, Regulator Says

The China Securities Regulatory Commission plans to impose a lifetime ban on the property company's founder, Hui Ka Yan.

Ailing EV Maker Fisker to Pause Production for Six Weeks

The company disclosed the stoppage as it continues deal talks with a large automaker and works to keep the business running.

Nvidia Unveils Latest Chips at 'AI Woodstock'

CEO Jensen Huang appears with tech luminaries at a packed arena in California.

Alphabet's stock heads for best day in a year as Apple may use Google AI engine

Apple reportedly is considering using Google AI technology in the iPhone, which analyst says could prove a "validation moment" for Alphabet after slip-ups.

FedEx and Amazon Discussed Partnership as Competition for Returning Packages Intensifies

The talks didn't result in a deal but illustrate shifts in the growing business of handling parcels that customers send back

Shares of Weight Watchers parent extend their bounce ahead of Oprah TV special

WW's stock has been under pressure, but one analyst thinks an upcoming Oprah Winfrey TV special could highlight promise of the company's clinical business.

Cisco Closes $28 Billion Acquisition of Splunk, Betting Big on AI

Cisco Systems closed its $28 billion all-cash acquisition of cybersecurity and analytics company Splunk on Monday.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-18-24 1915ET