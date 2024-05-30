May 30, 2024 at 11:17 am EDT

Downsized WeWork Will Leave Bankruptcy in Search of Its First Profit

The flex-office provider projects to turn a profit in 2025 under its new owner, software firm Yardi Systems.

Maker of Luxury 'Lived-In' Sneakers, Worn by Taylor Swift, to Go Public

The initial public offering of the Italian company is set to test investor appetite at time of slowing demand for high-end goods.

Salesforce Darkens the Skies for Cloud Software as AI Threat Looms

Growth slows as big deals are taking longer to close and AI hype isn't yet paying off.

Dollar General Earnings Beat Expectations. Store Traffic Is Helping.

The discount-store chain posts first-quarter earnings of $1.65 a share, beating estimates of $1.58 a share.

Moderna's stock climbs on report that bird-flu vaccine funding is near

Moderna shares climbed 2.4% premarket on Thursday after a report that the U.S. government is near a deal to fund a late-stage trial of the drugmaker's experimental mRNA bird-flu vaccine.

Tesla Blasts Glass Lewis's Report Urging Against Musk's Pay Package

The electric-vehicle maker said the proxy-advisory firm "omits key considerations, uses faulty logic, and relies on speculation and hypotheticals" in its recommendation.

UBS Kicks Off Succession Race, Promoting Two CEO Candidates

Sergio Ermotti, the incumbent chief executive, has said he expects to leave by around early 2027.

Kohl's Stock Is Having Its Worst Day Ever After a Surprise Loss in Earnings Report

The department store's shares are tumbling after Kohl's lowered fiscal-year earnings and sales guidance.

Foot Locker Stock Could See Its Best Day Ever as Earnings Top Estimates

The athletic-footwear retailer posts adjusted earnings of 22 cents share, beating Wall Street estimates of 12 cents.

Google Plans $2 Billion for Malaysia Data Center, Cloud Services

The investment by Alphabet's Google is the latest in a string of multibillion-dollar plans by Western tech giants to meet growing computing needs in Southeast Asia.

